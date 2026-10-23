Women’s Soccer Clinches First-Round Bye with Win Over Susquehanna

Image courtesy of Susie Blanchard and Catholic Athletics.

By Griffin Cappiello

Catholic women’s soccer picked up a 1-0 victory at home against Susquehanna on the evening of Wednesday, October 21. The Cardinals outlasted the Riverhawks in a hard-fought match, keeping their undefeated streak against Landmark Conference opponents alive.

The Cards opened the game quickly, winning a corner kick in the opening minute of play. Junior midfielder Caroline Aponte got on the end of the ball, played in by sophomore midfielder Sara Greaser, but Susquehanna goalkeeper Katie Henchy denied her effort.

Catholic had the advantage throughout most of the first half, outshooting the Riverhawks 8 to 4, but neither side was able to find the back of the net. Henchy and Catholic’s sophomore goalkeeper, Lauren Creamer, made several saves to keep the scoreboard clear at the halftime whistle.

Coming out of the halftime break, the Cardinals made some adjustments and immediately took control.

“I was really pleased with the second half,” Head Coach Casey Sommers said in a post-match interview. “Everything we talked about at halftime, I thought we cleaned up.”

Sophomore forward Reagan O’Mara thought she broke the deadlock when her shot found the back of the net, but the official on the far touchline raised his flag, and O’Mara’s goal was wiped off the board for offside. O’Mara’s attempt swung the momentum even further in the direction of the Cardinals, though, and just a few minutes later, Catholic scored.

In the 65th minute, sophomore outside back Ava Moran received the ball off a throw-in and found Greaser at the top of the penalty area. Greaser received the ball on the half-turn and whipped a shot towards goal. The ball snuck its way into the right side of the goal, just past the outstretched arm of Henchy.

Greaser’s goal is her fourth of the season; she is now tied with O’Mara for the second-most goals scored by a Cardinal player this year, only behind Aponte’s 6 goals.

The Cardinals continued to dominate throughout the remainder of the second half. They outshot the Riverhawks 13 to 1 and won 4 corner kicks to Susquehanna’s 0.

With this win, Catholic improved their record to 10-3-2 on the season, going 6-0-1 in Landmark Conference play. The Cards have yet to concede a goal to a Landmark Conference opponent in 2026.

“I think we’re peaking at the right time,” Coach Sommers said. “This whole season we’ve been great about ‘one game at a time.’ We don’t prepare too soon or look ahead before we need to… We know what our mission is and what our focus is.”

The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, October 24, against Scranton in their final home match of the regular season. Catholic will clinch the first seed in the Landmark Conference with a win or a draw. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. at Carlini Field.