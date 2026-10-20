We Want Grilled Nuggets. When Do We Want Them? Now!

Image courtesy of Mashed.

By Zoe Giacomini

This is an independently submitted op-ed and does not necessarily reflect the views of The Tower.

It’s a monstrosity: no grilled nuggets on the meal plan. My only question is why? Why would grilled nuggets not be on the meal plan at Chick-fil-A? You have your regular nuggets, chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich, and even a cool wrap. So why not grilled chicken nuggets?

Grilled nuggets on the meal plan would just make sense. It would provide a better variety of protein options, not merely at Chick-fil-A but throughout the Pryz Food Court.

Grilled nuggets are good for you because they are a great source of protein and not fried food; on top of that, they’re incredibly delicious. They offer a high-protein and low-calorie option for all college students, especially those students who are trying to stay within certain fitness goals.

Don’t get me wrong: I love the regular nuggets. That doesn’t mean I want them all the time; sometimes they make me feel groggy, and other times they hit the spot. I need another option that is healthier. The grilled nuggets, which are a lean protein, keep you full longer and support stable focus during long days.

I remember there was a time at the beginning of last year when grilled nuggets were on the meal plan, and I can confidently say that was the best time of my life. It definitely was a fluke, but it was a fluke that was fully taken advantage of. Let’s just say I was at Chick-fil-A twice a day to get them. But this shouldn’t have just been a fluke; it should be the new normal.

Grilled nuggets should be an option that is open not only to all students but, more importantly, to students with dietary restrictions who can’t eat anything else from Chick-fil-A. Why should they have wasted meal swipes and be forced to use dining dollars for an alternative that is out of their control?

Students who cannot have any other food from Chick-fil-A on their meal plan are being left out from what they can and cannot eat. There are not a lot of options for these students who physically can’t have anything else. So why not create an option for them that is both good for them and respects and includes their dietary restrictions?

“I think grilled nuggets should be on the meal deal because they offer a healthier protein alternative and provide an option for those with gluten allergies,” Kate O’Connell, a sophomore politics major, said.

I have talked with a plethora of students, and all of them agree and say that grilled nuggets should be offered on the meal plan. This is the perfect solution: put grilled nuggets on the meal deal. It is as simple as that.

As I said before, it is extremely easy. Chick-fil-A already makes grilled nuggets, so what is the harm in putting them on the meal plan? I know I would love it, and I’m sure plenty of other students would too. So let’s get grilled nuggets on the meal plan! SGA, you’re next in line to do something about it!