Thirty Years Later, Scream Remains a Funny, Subversive Slasher Film

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

By Luis Zonenberg

As the Halloween season begins to wind down, I wanted to watch something that really fits the spirit of the holiday. With its 30th anniversary looming on the horizon, I decided it was best to scratch that itch by rewatching the iconic slasher film, Scream. The film was a massive success when it first released in 1996, with many praising its fun take on the mystery genre and the meta-nature of its humor. I decided it was about time to rewatch it and see how well it holds up all these years later.

The story focuses on 17-year-old high-schooler Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), reeling from the tragic loss of her classmate, Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore). The police launch a full investigation into her death, believing her to be murdered by one of her classmates. This has Sidney on edge, especially with reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) in town, who gained popularity detailing the death of Sydney’s mother!

Things soon take a turn for the worse when Sidney gets attacked by the masked killer called “Ghostface” in her own home, causing her to suspect that her boyfriend, Billy (Skeet Ulrich), could be the culprit. With him detained for questioning, she seeks the comfort of her friend Tatum (Rose McGowan), especially since her brother, deputy sheriff Dewey (David Arquette), stands guard over them. Once they find that Billy might not be the real culprit, the race is on to find the real killer before it’s too late!

The film’s meta-concept holds up quite well, having fun poking at horror clichés while still having fun following the classic horror movie tropes. Kevin Williamson’s script shows a real affection for the genre while simultaneously poking fun at the sheer stupidity of it as well. This gets an extra boost from Wes Craven’s direction, leaning into the goofy humor and campy tone while balancing it out with some decent dramatic moments.

The overall mystery element here does not hold up as well, especially with its dated dialogue feeling more like an episode from a bad 90s sitcom. This makes it easier to tell who the real killer could be, with some of the characters acting more menacing and over-the-top than others. What ultimately saves it, though, is the reveal that there are not one but two killers responsible, adding a fun spin that makes rewatching it all the better as it forces audiences to wonder which killer donned the mask for each scene.

The cast clearly had a blast filming this, with each actor delivering an incredibly entertaining performance. At the heart of this stacked roster is Neve Campbell, who anchors the film with her dedicated performance; she hones in on her character’s tortured psyche, each scene reflecting her emotional struggles as she grapples with who she can trust. Another standout is Courteney Cox, honing in on her character’s feisty attitude and ravenous hunger for attention. Other actors like Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, and Matthew Lillard support the film with their engaging performances.

The cinematography gets a huge boost from Wes Craven’s kinetic direction! During the more tense moments, the cinematography goes into overdrive, utilizing numerous creative angles and quick takes that lean into the frenetic chaos of the story. This balances out well with the longer takes and wider shots, honing in on the more personal and dramatic moments. This aids in maintaining the film’s breakneck pace, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats throughout its runtime.

The music is incredibly underrated, with Marco Beltrami’s score supercharging the emotional heights of the movie. It not only lulls the audience into safety during the quieter moments, but also cleverly builds up to the suspenseful moments, throwing the audience for a loop and keeping them glued to their seats whenever the killer(s) chase the main characters. Even if the musical score can feel a little too on the nose at certain moments, it more than makes up for that by fueling the more emotional parts of the movie.

The practical effects and makeup truly stand the test of time, adding a gritty sense of realism to the movie. The film delivers on the gore surprisingly well, with the makeup and props truly selling the illusion of seeing someone’s guts ripped out of them. The film also incorporated dummies to showcase the sheer brutality of these killers, with a really fun sequence set entirely in a garage that is not only nerve-wracking but incredibly engaging thanks to the incredible practical effects work.

While the movie might have its shortcomings, it nonetheless remains a staple of the horror genre and for good reason! The film’s genre-bending premise coupled with Craven’s stellar direction creates a campy but tense atmosphere that keeps audiences engaged throughout the film. Director Wes Craven builds upon a clever concept to deliver an insanely entertaining movie that is sure to get a good Scream out of audiences for decades to come.

Scream is now streaming on Paramount+.

Rating: ★★★★☆