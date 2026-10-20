Saint of the Week: Theresa of Avila

Image courtesy of Catholic Online.

By Paul Manetto

Imagine the hardest class you ever had, the one with the confusing lectures, insane content, and mountains of homework. Now, before you dive under your bed in a PTSD inspired nervous breakdown, imagine that you get an email saying that your teacher will be out for the rest of the year, replaced with an easy substitute. Now, while you may do a victory dance or jump from your seat with a whoop of joy, today’s saint would have been the one to finish the original syllabus and teach herself all the super confusing content. Not only that, she would have invited others to join in this seemingly pointless suffering with her! This is the story of Theresa of Avila, a reformer, mystic, and Doctor of the Church.

Born in 1515 to a noble Spanish family, Theresa took her faith very seriously. To give an example of just how serious, let me ask you: what did you want to be when you were 7? A superhero? Basketball player? Well, Teresa wanted to be a martyr and wanted this so badly that she and her brother ran away in hopes of dying as a witness to Christ. TO BE CLEAR, that is not how Catholics should approach martyrdom, but it does give insight into the love Teresa felt for Jesus even at a young age.

Just like today, however, Theresa’s faith became a second thought as she grew up. While she entered the Carmelite Order at age 20, it was far from a devout and pious spiritual community. Life as a Carmelite actually gave Teresa more freedom than if she had married, with the ability to come and go as she pleased, essentially giving her unrestricted access to high Spanish society. However, Teresa was struck one day by a statue of Christ being scourged, an experience that reawakened her dormant faith.

In 1852, she set out to reestablish the stricter form of Carmelite worship; this meant no more high tailing around Spain, no more relaxed spiritual practices, and… no comfortable shoes. In fact, this type of Carmelite was called Discalced Carmelites because they wore the traditional rough shoes as opposed to fancy, modern ones.

As if she wasn’t busy enough, Theresa is also considered a Doctor of the Church (basically a really smart theologian whose work adds something new to the faith); her works on interior spirituality became incredibly popular.

Theresa is a reminder of how it’s never too late to turn back to God, and how he can still use you for great things! It’s also a story of how suffering, challenges, and not just taking the easy path build a stronger faith. As the second half of term starts, remember Theresa’s example and work hard for God!