Other Mommy Only Makes You Want to Watch Other, Better Horror Films

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures.

By Luis Zonenberg

As the Halloween horror-thon continues, I wanted to venture out to see if there were any terrifying enough to fit the season. In my quest, I stumbled upon Blumhouse’s latest horror film, Other Mommy! The movie proved to be an overnight success, climbing to the No. 1 spot at the box office with an impressive $45 million worldwide haul on its opening weekend. With the movie being a sleeper hit with audiences, I decided to venture out and see if it delivers on the “50 jump scares” director Rob Savage promised.

The story focuses on seven-year-old Isabella Martin (Arabella Olivia Clark) as she struggles to adjust to her new school. The growing distance between her parents, Russ (Jay Duplass) and Ursula (Jessica Chastain), especially puts a strain on her, forcing her to find comfort in an imaginary friend known as “Other Mommy” (Jessica Chastain). While Russ does not think much of it, he quickly realizes that she is not as imaginary as he initially thought, especially after encountering her contorted self in the kitchen.

Things get much worse at Bella’s house when her parents host a party for their anniversary. When the creature attacks Bella in the form of her babysitter, Kelvin (Sean Kaufman), the parents soon realize how dangerous the situation has grown. In time, they discover that this is a trickster demon that will not stop until she takes over Bella’s life. Desperate for help, Ursula and Russ turn to the one person they know they can help: Bella’s grandmother, Ruth (Karen Allen).

The film is based on the horror novel, Incidents Around the House, which felt like a cheap knock-off of Neil Gaiman’s Coraline. That is what the film ultimately is, though: a story that tries to imitate the success of other horror films without any of the engaging characters or timely themes that made them interesting. Instead, the film trades it all in for an endless series of jump-scares and grotesque imagery that, while very creative, feels rather gimmicky and lacks any real sincerity towards its subject matter.

SPOILERS AHEAD:

The film’s last act heavily deviates from the book’s original ending. In the book, Bella’s character could not handle coping with the lies her parents had spent their whole marriage hiding. As a result, she allows the entity into her heart, letting it ultimately consume her and her family in the process. In the film, Bella instead learns that no one is ever truly safe and ultimately learns to live with the scars she has, fighting back against the entity’s hollow promises.

Each version offers a unique window into the psyche of Bella’s character, ultimately leaving it to the audience to ponder how they would react in this situation. Considering this is from a child’s perspective, I found the film’s theme to be rather profound, and it serves as a nice coming-of-age narrative that ties into Bella’s desire for stability. The problem ultimately lay in its execution, with its exploration of the topic only being surface-level. An idea is only as good as its execution, and Rob Savage’s failure to commit to the bit ultimately hindered the film from fully exploring this intriguing concept.

The cast was incredibly entertaining, with Jessica Chastain’s dual performance serving as the real highlight. She artfully masters the grief haunting Ursula and the desperation driving “Other Mommy,” nailing both of their character’s deceitful natures. While Arabella Olivia Clark struggled to capture the naivete of her character, she fully tapped into the underlying fears plaguing her character and really showed her dramatic range once the third act unfolded. Other supporting stars like Jay Duplass and Karen Allen anchored the film with their grounded performances.

The cinematography was incredibly engaging, utilizing many unique camera tricks to elevate the tension throughout the film. Simple tricks like tilting the camera to capture a character falling onto the ceiling immersed the audience in the warped reality the entity creates. These basic camera tricks prove to be very effective here, creating a surreal viewing experience that fuels the mystery and overall suspense of the movie.

The VFX were surprisingly well integrated into the film, blending practical effects seamlessly with the CGI. It was clear that the film used CGI only when absolutely necessary, relying more on stunt doubles for the body horror elements and practical set pieces to ground the actors in the film’s environment. The VFX artists utilized CGI in a creative way, leaning into the children’s love for confetti and sparkling slime to create some haunting imagery. It remains impressive how striking and visually creative the VFX were in this film.

The movie certainly has its technical merits, but they merely serve to disguise what little creativity the film actually has. While the film features a rather timely theme, it never gets the chance to fully develop due to the overload of cheap thrills injected into the film. In Rob Savage’s quest to integrate fifty jump scares, he succeeded at the cost of an engaging story. While Jessica Chastain’s dual performance is engaging in its own right, Other Mommy will only make viewers want to watch other, better horror films.

Other Mommy is now playing in theaters.

Rating: ★★☆☆☆