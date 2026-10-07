Garvey Hall Desserts: Ranked Best to Worst

Image courtesy of Agmaris Elias.

By Agmaris Elias

Garvey Hall’s Sweet Shoppe is one of the best stations in the dining hall because of their delicious ice cream, cupcakes, cookies, smoothies, and more! This past week, I have been giving each of their dishes a taste to rank from best to worst.

Chocolate Chip Cookie 10/10

I love chocolate chip cookies! When I have Garvey Hall cookies, they’re not too soft and not too hard, which I think is perfect.

Brownie Cookie with White Chocolate Chips 10/10

When taking a bite out of this cookie, it had a perfect blend of chocolate flavor and softness, which is what I love in a cookie.

Red Velvet Cake 10/10

The red velvet cake I had for lunch was really good. The frosting tasted nice and melted, and the cake was moist. Would highly recommend.

Chocolate Ice Cream 9.5/10

The chocolate ice cream is also really good, and I especially like how they have toppings such as chocolate chips and sprinkles. Only, I wish they had other toppings like strawberry and chocolate syrup and whipped cream. I think sometimes the sweet shoppe should have an ice cream bar where they bring out more toppings than usual and people can pick more options.

Banana Cake 9.5/10

One time, banana cake was being served, and I had a slice, and it was really good. But in my opinion, it should’ve been a bit of a bigger slice, and I think the servers should’ve put some banana slices next to it so that people would know it’s a banana cake. Sometimes, with the Sweet Shoppe, you don’t know if some of the stuff they serve is the same as on the menu. Therefore, doing that would be a better way of telling people what dessert it is while also being fancy with it.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie 9/10

The oatmeal raisin cookie was pretty good, but I think there should have been a little bit more sweetness to it.

Strawberry Ice Cream with Toppings 8.5/10

The strawberry ice cream I had was good, but the taste was a little off, and I usually prefer having strawberry chunks in the ice cream. Other than that, I had it with the chocolate chips and marshmallows, so it was still pretty good.

Smoothies 8/10

The smoothies never fail to be enjoyable. I once had a red smoothie, and I really liked it. The only problem is that the menu never tells you when they’ll have smoothies, so you wouldn’t be prepared to know what is in the smoothie, especially for people with allergies. However, they sometimes have a fruit bar in the middle of the station, and with the smoothie that they served today, I was able to make the connection that those were the fruits used to make it, which I think is a pretty unique way of doing it.

Minty Mint Ice Cream 6/10

When I had this ice cream, I thought it was strawberry because it was pink, and I didn’t notice the green swirls until later. I’m not much of a fan of mint ice cream, so the more I ate it, the more I didn’t like it, and I ended up throwing it away.

Blueberry muffin 5/10

I had the blueberry muffin for breakfast, and I thought it was kind of dry. I’m also not a huge fan of blueberries. It depends on what food the blueberries are in, and this muffin wasn’t all that for me.

Overall, this week the sweet shoppe didn’t have a lot of options, but I still was able to enjoy what I was served. Based on this ranking, I highly recommend the cakes, the brownie cookie, the smoothies, and the ice cream whenever it’s available. 😀