Former NBA Player Gordon Hayward Speaks About Faith at CUA on Tap

Image courtesy of Campus Ministry.

By Sam Bergstrom

On September 24, former NBA All-Star Gordon Hayward visited Catholic University to discuss his professional basketball career, family life, and newfound Catholic faith. This was Campus Ministry’s first CUA on Tap event of 2026.

Before an audience of over 220 students in the Pryzbyla University Center, Hayward chatted with campus chaplains Fr. Ceslaus Kawolkowski, O.P., and Fr. Joseph Piper, S.S.J. He also took questions from an array of Catholic University students in the crowd about his career and faith.

The Indiana native initially spoke about catching on to the basketball craze that the Hoosier state brings. As he grew into a decorated high school, college, and NBA player, Hayward’s mother played a huge role in keeping him close to God.

“My mom, from a young age, made me realize you’re playing sports in order to glorify God. You’re giving it back to Him,” Hayward said. Before each of his NBA games, she would text him, “Remember who you play for.”

What Hayward learned throughout his career was to not have his whole identity wrapped up in basketball. He believes God made this clear to him during multiple setbacks, including his career-altering injury – a fractured leg – in 2017.

“I think the suffering showed me that, ‘Look, your identity’s not just a basketball player. There’s so much more about you that I want you to be: a father, a husband, a brother, a son,’” he shared concerning the aftermath of his injury.

Hayward’s relationship with God throughout his playing career was rooted in the Lutheran faith that he grew up with. It was not until after his playing career that he converted to Catholicism.

There were multiple factors that went into Hayward’s conversion. His wife, Robyn, is Catholic, and his five children were also raised in the religion. Even then, he told the priest of his family’s home parish, “I’m not going to become Catholic just to do it. I want to truly believe in it.”

As he watched his children grow up in the Catholic Church, Hayward decided it was now or never to consider a conversion. One factor that moved the needle for him was when his former assistant coach at the Boston Celtics, Joe Mazzulla, gifted him the book Eucharist Is Really Jesus: How Christ’s Body and Blood Are the Key to Everything We Believe by Joe Heschmeyer.

“That made me want to go to church, not just ‘cause, like, I have to. But because I get to receive Jesus every single time,” Hayward said.

Soon enough, Hayward was confirmed in the tomb of Saint Sebastian in Rome and gave his first confession at the Pontifical North American College (NAC). Hayward describes the sacrament of confession as “life-changing” because of how happy and free it makes him feel.

“If you guys haven’t ever done a confession, or are potentially nervous to go, just be open and vulnerable with the priest,” Hayward relayed to the crowd. “He’ll walk you through the whole thing, and make you feel so comfortable. I think you’ll realize you’re not telling that priest, you’re really telling Jesus.”

Hayward also gave advice to Catholic University students about striving for excellence while remaining faithful. Crucially, he described how you should surround yourself with people who have the same values as you. While you can do all of the correct spiritual things alone, “It’s much easier if you do it with somebody. If you have somebody to hold you accountable, you can hold them accountable.”

Hayward also gave students valuable spiritual advice inspired by Joe Heschmeyer. While God wants students to use their gifts to glorify Him, it is important that they “don’t skip spiritual leg day.”

He described academics, athletics, and extracurriculars as the things that everybody sees, which emulate bicep and chest workouts. However, the true foundation of power comes from the legs.

“If you were all upper body, as soon as you hit through some adversity, it’s gonna knock you over. You’re not gonna be able to stand anymore,” he explained. “You do need to sacrifice a little bit, because it’s not all about the upper body. You’ve got to have that foundation.”

As a final word of advice, Hayward echoed, “Whether you hit a game winner, or fail a test, or you ace a test, or you get that job that you wanted, realize that’s not what’s really important. That’s not who you are as a person. In the end, when we all meet Jesus, I don’t think he’s going to ask me about my top ten plays. I think that he’s going to ask me, ‘Have you been a good, faithful servant?’ I think that’s what’s really important…I would encourage you guys to realize who you are is not tied up into what you’re studying or doing. [God] will be there through thick and thin, and He’ll help you get through it.”

Hayward not only gave an impactful talk, but also snapped pictures with students after the event. Image Courtesy of Campus Ministry.

Fr. Ceslaus organized this event and was more than pleased with how it turned out. Every CUA on Tap is catered toward a certain group, and the ministry team wanted to reach the student-athlete audience last week. However, Fr. Ceslaus believes Hayward did an amazing job reaching the campus community as a whole.

“What struck me the most, I think, was his humility to really reflect on past successes and past mistakes, and his willingness to just be himself—very genuine, down to Earth,” Fr. Ceslaus shared.

Junior civil engineering major Kevin Cahill had a special experience attending CUA on Tap. Not only did Hayward answer one of his questions, but he also won a raffle for a Hayward-signed basketball.

“I’m a Celtics fan, so it was great to listen to a former Celtic, especially hearing his story about how he was inspired by the current Celtics coach, Joe Mazzulla,” Cahill expressed. “You don’t hear a lot of faith stories from the NBA or anything like that. So, it was really awesome.”

After giving his talk, Hayward took pictures with students and signed autographs in The Nest in the Pryz. I had the chance to ask Hayward himself about his experience speaking to the Catholic University community.

Hayward reflected, “I thought the experience was great. It was such a good turnout. I mentioned it in the talk, like, driving around campus a little bit, everyone seems so happy. They’re so welcoming. It was great to see the energy of all the kids and the students. So, it was a great event.”

Hayward has officially joined former MLB pitcher Jamie Moyer and former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers as the only professional athletes to be guest speakers at CUA on Tap.