CUA Police Officers Union Partners with SGA for Halloween Student Safety Program

Image courtesy of Griffin Cappiello/The Tower.

By Griffin Cappiello

On Wednesday, October 23, Stephen C. Brice, the vice president of Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA) Local 430, met with Student Government Association (SGA) President Jack Hermès to distribute SoberRide promo cards and materials. These resources offer students free or discounted Lyft rides back to campus and aim to ensure students return home safely, particularly during high-risk weekends like Halloween.

Local 430, the campus police union representing rank-and-file police officers at Catholic University, partnered with the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) to obtain these resources. Brice, on behalf of Local 430, gave these materials to Hermès to distribute to eligible upperclassmen and graduate students.

“Our rank-and-file officers across Local 430 care deeply about our students – not just when they are on campus, but whenever they step off campus as well,” Brice said in an email. “We want parents to have peace of mind knowing that the officers protecting their sons and daughters on campus care just as deeply about their safety when they are off campus.”

On Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31, students aged 21 years and older can visit the SoberRider website to acquire a code that can then be redeemed in the Lyft app for a free or discounted ride. SoberRide also operates in the Washington, D.C., area during other high-risk weekends and holidays, such as the Super Bowl, St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, and Independence Day.

“We’re parents, too,” Brice said in his meeting with Hermès. “If it were my son or daughter, I would want – I would hope – someone would do the same.”

Hermès outlined plans to table in the Pryzbyla Center in the coming weeks to distribute these resources to students. Students can also visit the SoberRide page on WRAP’s website for additional information about the program.