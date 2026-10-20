Cardinal Week: Top 5 Catholic University Alumni

Image courtesy of The Catholic University of America.

By Paul Manetto

With over a hundred years of “giving the nation her best citizens”, Catholic University has produced thousands of alumni who became groundbreaking leaders in their fields. As Alumni Weekend approaches, let’s count down the top five CUA graduates who are national (or in some cases, international) names, and show the world the value a CUA education brings!

#5: Assorted Politicians

CUA has no shortage of alumni who have achieved high-ranking office. From three United States Senators (Robert Casey, Jeffrey Chiesa and Tom Harkin), to five state governors (Kathy Hochul, Terry McAuliffe, Forest Anderson, Jim McGreevey and Martin O’Malley), to countless advisors, executive branch officials, and other state and federal officials, members of the CUA community have certainly been active in politics across the political spectrum.

#4: Father Francis Duffy

While not as famous as the names above, Fr. Duffy became famous for his service in the First World War, where he was the chaplain to the 165th New York Infantry. The largely Irish group saw Duffy as providing critical morale, accompanying them through the hellish conditions of trench warfare. He received the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions; however, he continued to serve others after the war, becoming a pastor at Holy Cross Church until his death in 1932. Duffy Square, just off Times Square, bears his name as a legacy to his courage and commitment to serving others.

#3: Lisa Ann Walter

Graduating class of 1983 with a Theatre Degree, Walter became most famous for her role as Chessy in The Parent Trap remake in 1998. She continued a successful career in television throughout the next two decades, most notably in the hit ABC series Abbott Elementary. She also became famous for her appearances on game shows, winning both Celebrity Jeopardy and The Weakest Link. Looks like she put that CUA knowledge to good use!

#2: Bishop Robert Barron

Few names are as famous in modern American Catholicism as Robert Barron. Graduating in 1981 from the School of Theology and Philosophy, Barron is now the bishop of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota. His real claim to fame is his Word on Fire Institute, an organization that uses modern media as a tool for evangelization. Barron’s show became the first Catholic on regular national television since Fulton Sheen (who we may see on this list later…), and has appeared on podcasts ranging from Jordan Peterson to Tucker Carlson, with each appearance intended to continue the spread of the Catholic faith.

#1: On the Way to Sainthood

We’ve heard a lot about Fulton Sheen in the past few weeks, but CUA actually has three other alumni on the road to Sainthood, with the title Servant of God. Sister Thea Bowman was born in the Deep South to a formerly enslaved father, converting to Catholicism at age 9. She dedicated her life to education (including at CUA) and became instrumental in expanding Church music tradition into the styles of Black Americans. Father Theodore Foley, graduating in 1944 with a PhD in theology, became the Superior General of the Passionist Order and was responsible for guiding them through the Second Vatican Council. Finally, Father Emil Kapaun, class of 1948, was a Catholic military chaplain who ministered to soldiers during World War II and the Korean War. It was during the latter that Fr. Kapaun was captured and imprisoned by the North Koreans, dying in captivity.