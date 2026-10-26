Cardinal Court Tradition Takes Center Stage as Catholic University Celebrates Cardinal Weekend

Image courtesy of Program Board.

By Bernadette Dineen

Nostalgia, school pride, and the spirit of community have taken over The Catholic University of America as faculty, students, parents, staff, and alumni gather for Cardinal Weekend, the university’s annual celebration of alumni reunions and homecoming. From campus-wide festivities and delicious food to time-honored campus traditions, the weekend offers something for every member of the Catholic University community.

A central highlight of the weekend is Catholic’s beloved tradition of Cardinal Court. The road to crowning this year’s Homecoming King and Queen started last week when students submitted nominations honoring standout members of the senior class. Throughout Cardinal Week, Catholic University’s Program Board hosted a series of lively events to build anticipation and bring the student body together.

The excitement culminated on Wednesday, October 14, following Program Board’s Cardinal Week Scavenger Hunt, where the official nominees were announced. This year’s Homecoming Court nominees were seniors Joshua Phillips, Yankee Salas-Tuz, Nicholas El Choueiry, Miranda Kernaghan, Elise Faxon, Ada Turicos, and Ava DiNola.

For the nominees, the recognition reflects years of shared memories and campus involvement.

“I am so humbled and honestly shocked about my nomination,” said senior psychology major Miranda Kernaghan. “It feels really great to know that so many people thought to nominate me for something like this. I feel so honored to have been nominated alongside so many amazing people, and to have been worthy of being nominated with them feels really great too.”

Student engagement has soared throughout the week’s events. “Both events went so well, and I was super happy with the turnout,” said sophomore finance major Addison Short, one of the programmers for the week.

The first official Cardinal Week event drew an impressive 263 attendees, while the second brought 201 students and supporters, bringing the total turnout for the preliminary festivities to 464 members of the university community.

Beyond the games, voting, and celebrations, events like Cardinal Weekend serve a deeper purpose. College homecoming traditions have long been a hallmark of the American university experience, acting as a crucial bridge between a school’s rich history and its vibrant future.

In an increasingly fast-paced and digital world, preserving these traditions is more vital than ever. Homecoming creates a shared bond that spans generations. When alumni return to campus to stand alongside current students, it reinforces a lifelong network of friendship and school pride. Traditions like Cardinal Court celebrate character, leadership, and camaraderie within the student body, reminding the campus community of the values that unite them. Engaging in these collective celebrations provides students with a grounded sense of place and heritage, turning a campus from a place of study into a true home.

The festivities reached a thrilling climax on October 17, when Catholic’s football team delivered a heart-pounding 28 to 27 victory against Western Connecticut. Building on the energy of that win, the crowning moment of Cardinal Weekend arrived as Elise Faxon and Nicholas El Choueiry were crowned Homecoming Queen and King, bringing an unforgettable weekend of Cardinal pride to a celebratory close.