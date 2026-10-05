5 Ways to Flex Washington, D.C., on Your Parents This Weekend

By Dylan McGrath

Catholic University’s annual Family Weekend is almost here, which means many parents and families will be heading into town soon. Whether you’re looking to stick to the Brookland area or venture further into the city, here are five fun ways to show off Washington, D.C., to your family this weekend.

Check Out the Monroe Street Farmers Market

The Monroe Street Farmers Market is a nearly effortless way to roam beyond campus with your family, as it is located directly in the Brookland neighborhood. Aptly named for being located on the Arts Walk along Monroe Street, the market takes place every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Vendors include produce farmers and bakeries, all of which are located in the DMV region.

Take a Stroll Through Dupont Circle

If you hop on the Red Line toward Shady Grove, your family will be headed in the direction of the Dupont Circle neighborhood. The area is known for its ornate Gilded Age mansions and rowhouses, with tree-lined streets radiating from the central Dupont Circle Fountain. You and your family can explore the neighborhood’s various independent bookstores, stop in one of the area’s various restaurants, or simply take in the remarkable architecture.

Visit the Crypt Church at the Basilica

Beneath the cavernous Upper Church of the Basilica lies a breathtaking hidden gem. Entering through a door beside the main staircase reveals a network of 47 distinct chapels, each featuring low vaulted ceilings and intricate Romanesque tilework. Students and their families can visit to simply reflect in this quiet atmosphere, or they can attend Saturday Mass in the Crypt Church at 7:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m., or 12:10 p.m.

Grab Lunch in The Union Market District

Washington’s modern culinary scene is just a couple of metro stops away. Taking the Red Line to the NoMa-Gallaudet U station will put you in close proximity to the famed Union Market, which houses over 40 eateries that serve everything from Korean-Mexican fusion tacos to local Mid-Atlantic seafood. As if that wasn’t enough, the surrounding district offers even more dining options, including the Latin American marketplace La Cosecha.

Root for the Cardinals at Saturday’s Football Game

Join other students and their families to cheer on the Catholic University football team as they take on Susquehanna University at Cardinal Stadium. The game will kick off on Saturday, October 10, at 12:00 p.m. Tickets are extremely limited at the time of writing, so be sure to secure yours soon.