Women’s Soccer Reloads for 2026 Season

Image courtesy of Susie Blanchard and Catholic Athletics.

By Griffin Cappiello

After a successful 2025 season that culminated in a Landmark Conference Championship appearance, Catholic women’s soccer looks to capitalize on their 2026 campaign. The Cardinals are coming off an 11-7-3 season, going 5-2-2 in Landmark Conference play.

Head Coach Casey Sommers returns for her sixth season in charge of the program. Sommers has led the Cardinals to the Landmark Conference Tournament for four straight seasons, including trips to the Conference Championship in 2023 and 2025.

Also returning for the 2026 season are senior midfielder Alex Berish and junior midfielder Caroline Aponte, who were each named to the 2025 All-Conference First Team. Sophomore midfielder Sarah Greaser started alongside Berish and Aponte in the 2025 Landmark Conference Championship. With all three players returning, the Cardinals maintain their balanced midfield, solidifying a strong spine for the team.

The Cardinal midfield will sit in front of a solid back line, with junior defenders Kaitlyn Houri and Avery Bowman returning for the 2026 season.

Aponte led the Cardinals in scoring in 2025with 6 goals and 4 assists. With a number of the team’s other top scorers graduating, expect more production from senior forward Kelsie Price, who scored 3 goals in 2025. Also be on the lookout for senior forwards Katie Scully and Angelina Serrano, who each scored 2 goals last season.

With eleven players graduating at the end of the 2025-2026 academic year, Catholic welcomed ten new Cardinals hailing from five different states. Several of these players may be called into action in their first year, as a number of starting spots will be available at the beginning of the season.

Catholic was picked to finish second in the Landmark Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, receiving 70 points and one first-place vote.

The Cardinals will kick off their season on Tuesday, September 1, on the road against Johns Hopkins.