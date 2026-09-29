Women’s Soccer Holds Onto Early Lead Against St. Mary’s

Image courtesy of Catholic Athletics.

By Griffin Cappiello

Catholic University women’s soccer defeated St. Mary’s College (Md.) 1-0 at home on Wednesday night. Senior forward Katie Scully scored the contest’s lone goal, and the Cardinals held on as they flew away to victory over the Seahawks.

Scully found the back of the net just six minutes into the match after sophomore forward Reagan O’Mara dropped into midfield to pick up a loose ball. O’Mara sent a long through ball up to Scully, who cut back to get by two defenders and ripped a shot towards goal, beating goalkeeper Breanna Brown at her near post. Scully’s goal was her second of the year, while O’Mara recorded her first career assist. The Cardinals have scored 11 goals in 7 matches this season.

Junior midfielder Caroline Aponte bossed the center of the pitch; she and Scully each recorded 6 shots on the night while O’Mara and freshman forward Emma Antonetti recorded 3 each.

Senior goalkeeper Madelyn Catania and sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Creamer kept a combined clean sheet, the Cards’ fourth shutout of the season. The Seahawks’ best chance came in the 87th minute with a free kick from just outside of the penalty area. Keira O’Neail’s shot got up and over the wall, but Creamer caught the ball cleanly to prevent a goal. The Cardinals have only conceded 5 goals in 7 games this year.

Catholic will begin Landmark Conference play this Saturday, September 24, on the road against Lycoming. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.