Mary as The Queen of Heaven

Image courtesy of catholic.org/news.

By Theo Efantis

This is an independently submitted op-ed and does not necessarily reflect the views of The Tower.

Over the past few weeks of getting settled in here at Catholic University, I have been trying to grow more in my faith; some of the methods I’ve been using to do this are praying the Rosary while walking in between classes, as well as occasional Scripture reading. In one of my most recent “Aha! Thank you, Holy Spirit” moments, I realized something that had never occurred to me before: growing up, I was told by many of my Protestant friends that Mary is not the Queen of Heaven because God doesn’t give her that title in the Bible.

However, upon reading the Scriptures and washing it down with the Rosary, I realized something very profound: the Protestant argument is actually completely wrong, and this is one hundred percent a title given to her by God. How do I know? Well, in the Davidic line – that is, kings from the line of David – the queen of the kingdom is not the king’s wife, but rather his mother. This is because the king in those days was allowed many wives by God, but only one successor to the throne, and the successor to the throne would appoint his mother as queen.

We see this made evident in 1 Kings 2:18-21 when Solomon, the son of David, honors his mother Bathsheba by appointing her to a throne at his right hand. This is directly followed by Solomon’s mother asking him a favor, and Solomon not refusing her favor. This, to me, is an allusion to Mary asking Jesus the favor of turning the water into wine, and Jesus not refusing his mother, which corresponds perfectly to Jesus’ narrative of “Ask, and you shall receive.” This long-standing Jewish tradition in the line of David of the house of Judah, wherein the mother of the king is the queen of the kingdom, can only be assumed to be continued through Christ and Mary.

If Christ is the King of kings as he is prophesied to be, and if he is given all the power in Heaven and on Earth, then naturally, his being from the line of David would make Mary the queen of his kingdom. This is just one more reason for us to feel all the more blessed to be so close to a parish dedicated to her.