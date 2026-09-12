Man Indicted for Dealing Drugs Near Catholic University

By Patrick D. Lewis

A federal grand jury has indicted a man for selling large volumes of narcotics near Catholic University’s campus, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

In a statement, the office of U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said, “Perry Young, owner and operator of the website ‘Forest Floor DC,’ was charged in an indictment unsealed today for alleged drug trafficking operations involving illegal narcotics, including DMT, MDMA, marijuana, and hallucinogenic mushrooms, conducted near The Catholic University of America.”

The website sold illegal drugs to those who purchased from it, Pirro said. Once the purchase was made online, Young and co-conspirators delivered the drugs in person, sometimes within 1,000 feet of campus.

Undercover agents bought drugs from the site and met with Young and his assistants to get the narcotics. Officers then executed search warrants at Young’s home and a storage unit on Thursday. They seized one Glock 43 handgun with a drum-style magazine, a Glock 43 magazine loaded with ammunition, and assorted ammunition and firearm accessories, approximately $250,000 in U.S. currency and $200,000 in jewelry, and approximately 18 pounds of marijuana, 74 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 30 pounds of tetrahydrocannabinol “THC,” and a large amount of packaging material and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Metro Transit Police Department.

Young is charged with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Dimethyltryptamine, Distribution of Dimethyltryptamine and MDMA Within 1,000 Feet of a Private College, and Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA and, if convicted, will have to forfeit the proceeds of his illegal business.

“Today’s indictment underscores my office’s unwavering commitment to protecting the public from illegal drug trafficking operations that threaten the safety of our communities,” said Pirro. “The defendant built a sophisticated online distribution network that delivered illicit substances directly into our neighborhoods, including in proximity to Catholic University. This conduct endangers students, families, and the broader community, and it will be met with decisive action.”