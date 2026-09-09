Leary-Warsaw Poised for Official Confirmation as Arts and Sciences Dean

By Patrick D. Lewis

Jacqueline Leary-Warsaw is expected to be appointed permanent dean of The Catholic University of America’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Leary-Warsaw was appointed interim dean of CAS alongside her post as Dean of the Rome School for Performing Arts last May, following the university’s restructuring of its academic units that saw the Rome School become part of Arts and Sciences. Leary-Warsaw took the position when former Dean Thomas Smith departed the university to become provost at Providence College.

Her official appointment as permanent dean has long been expected. Last year, in an email to Rome School students, Leary-Warsaw said her interim designation would “be removed once the reorganizations of Arts & Sciences and the Rome School are approved by the Board of Trustees.”

However, according to emails obtained by The Tower sent to all CAS faculty, a search committee for a permanent dean was eventually formed with then-Vice Provost for Teaching and Dean of Undergraduate Studies Lynn Mayer as its chair. Mayer was later appointed Senior Vice Provost for Academic Administration and Dean of Graduate Studies.

In an August 28 email to CAS faculty, Vice Dean Seth Smith said President Peter Kilpatrick would recommend his candidate at a faculty meeting. It appeared that Leary-Warsaw was the only candidate considered. Faculty were asked to submit “consultative votes” on her appointment on September 2.

It is unclear when the results of the vote will be announced.