Introducing: The (New) Quill!

Image courtesy of Tim McGuire.

By Tim McGuire

It’s a new year, and a new Quill! Catholic University’s student-run newspaper is undergoing some departmental changes (much like its host university every other month), and one of them is a reworking of the Quill section. In the past, The Quill has been reserved for opinion pieces, editorials, and… really just anything that didn’t fit under any of the existing sections. But now, under the rule of one Griffin Cappiello, The Quill has a new life!

The first question most people are probably going to ask is “What’s the difference between Opinion and The Quill?” The short, incomplete answer is that The Quill is more fun and abstract. Imagine the diagram about how your brain is split into two sides, one logical and one creative, and you’ll get a general idea of how it works. Objectivity vs. Subjectivity: If you wrote your article like an essay with a thesis and defendable points, it’ll likely go to Opinion. If you wrote your article like a discussion post for a chill professor, it’ll likely go here in The Quill.

With that looming question out of the way, what can you expect from The Quill? The honest answer is I’m not sure either! My lovely Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Cappiello, approached me with this idea, pinning me down as the perfect person to make The Quill into a blog-style section. Apparently, my articles yapping about Super Smash Bros. and inventing the CUA Olympic Games are not annoying, but rather have a “magic” to them. So, from me, you can expect random brain dumps here and there. I have a lot of thoughts about things, and I’m ready to deliver them with snark.

And now, the bigger question: What should you submit to The Quill? To which the answer remains: Whateva. Of course, there are limits, but this is a very casual section of The Tower. Reading articles in this section should feel like studying for trivia night, or discovering more about something you might’ve heard of before, but haven’t really looked into. I want to see your completely biased rankings, and why your vibes are better than mine for evaluating some topic that won’t affect our lives.

…Oh, and I’ll still accept poetry. That’s pretty cool too.