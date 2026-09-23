Forgotten Island is a Breathtaking Film Audiences Won’t Forget Anytime Soon!

Image courtesy of DreamWorks Animation.

By Luis Zonenberg

As the summer blockbuster season comes to an end, people are now rushing to prepare for another delightfully horrifying Halloween season. Before people can start their comfort horror-thons, DreamWorks Animation released one more film families can enjoy in the midst of this terrifying season. The latest DreamWorks film, Forgotten Island, dares to tell a fun “original” story amidst a crowd of IP-friendly films that will entertain families of all ages. I was fortunate enough to attend an advance screening of this film, so let’s not waste any time and dive right into the hijinks this film has in store for everyone.

The story focuses on the friendship between the rambunctious Josephine “Jo” Yuson (Kailey Crawford and H.E.R.) and inquisitive Raissa Molina (Liza Soberano and Kayla Teruel). The film chronicles their journey from when they first met at detention in fourth grade to them graduating from high school. While Jo tries to hold down her new job as a fast food mascot, Raissa starts preparing to leave for America to attend Caltech in the fall.

While the two initially planned to celebrate their last night together, their plans soon get derailed when they are transported to the magical island of Nakali. With no recollection of how they got there, they turn to the rowdy were-dog, Raww (Dave Franco), for help navigating the island and to help them find a way back home. In the meantime, the trio also has to work to hide from the dangerous Manang (Lea Salonga), who is searching for the wings Raissa apparently stole when they initially got there.

At first glance, the movie seems like a more subdued version of The Hangover, but thankfully the film embraces its cultural roots and leans into the transcendental magic of memories. Directors Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado relied on Philippine mythology, showcasing the symbolism of each demon in the characters’ own journeys. This created a unique environment for them to become lost in, allowing the writers to take advantage of all the fun hijinks they can get into while encountering all the demons that run rampant throughout the island.

The crux of the film focuses on the friendship between Jo and Raissa, showing how they each confront an unknown future as Raissa heads off to America while Jo tries to hold onto her demeaning job back home. The directors took inspiration from their own friendship, making the one between Jo and Raissa feel more authentic and emotional than it has any right to be. While the film mainly focuses on their struggling friendship, it also champions the power of cheap knick-knacks and rightfully reminds everyone how they represent powerful memories people attach to them.

The voice acting was stellar across the board, with the chemistry between Liza Soberano and H.E.R. serving as the real highlight! The two beautifully work off each other, making their characters’ friendship feel all the more believable. Another standout was Dave Franco, who struck a good balance between comedy and drama, treading it so beautifully that it would make any tightrope walker jealous beyond compare!

The animation was absolutely stunning! Utilizing the same kinetic energy from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish while mixing it with the animation style from The Bad Guy created a unique visual experience I won’t forget anytime soon. From the vibrant colors to the exceptional designs of each demon on Nekali, the animation takes advantage of the Philippine mythology and uses it to craft some of the most surreal-looking characters I’ve seen in years! The animation was truly a feast for the eyes, amping up not just the energy and humor, but also the tension and drama as well.

What ultimately holds the film back from being a true masterpiece is the villains and their overall execution. The marketing seemed to indicate Manang as the real threat here, and while she is intimidating whenever she pops up on-screen, I couldn’t help but shrug anytime they cut away from her to focus on the other villain in the story. Because of this, they don’t have time to properly flesh out either, and if given more time, maybe the film could’ve focused more on their backstories and how they feed into the memory motif of the movie.

While the villains do hinder the movie, it does not glaringly distract from the beautiful story or mesmerizing animation. The film crafts an extraordinary world that feeds into the overall message of the story, with the animation amplifying it to incredible heights. Thanks to the amazing direction of Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, Forgotten Island stands, ironically, as a mesmerizing and heartfelt adventure audiences won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

Forgotten Island is now playing in theaters.

Rating: ★★★★☆