Catholic University Provost Aaron Dominguez Leaves Post

Image courtesy of Catholic University Communications.

By Griffin Cappiello

Dr. Aaron Dominguez, Executive Vice President and Provost of The Catholic University of America, will take a sabbatical and leave the Provost position, according to an email obtained by The Tower.

Dr. Dominguez arrived at the University in 2016 and served as Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences for three years. In 2019, he was selected to serve as Provost and has been the Chief Academic Officer since then.

Dr. Dominguez’s leadership led the University to achieve R-1 status, the highest research activity classification given to universities in the United States by the Carnegie Classifications. He also led the University through multiple academic restructurings, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and financial restructuring.

Additionally, Dr. Dominguez served on the National Science Board from 2020 to 2026 and served as the Board’s vice-chair in 2026. He, along with all other members of the Board, recently had his position terminated by the Trump Administration.

Dr. Dominguez will resume his research and teaching duties in the 2027-2028 academic year. Dr. Chris Evans, Senior Vice Provost for Strategic Initiatives, will serve as Interim Provost while the University conducts a national search for a new permanent Provost.