Catholic University Community Celebrates Beatification of Alumnus Fulton J. Sheen

Image courtesy of Campus Ministry.

By Griffin Cappiello

On Thursday, September 24, Catholics from across the nation gathered in St. Louis, Mo., to witness the beatification of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, the legendary television and radio host and alumnus and former professor at The Catholic University of America.

Prior to his becoming a national celebrity, Archbishop Sheen taught philosophy and theology at Catholic University for twenty-three years. During his time as a professor, Sheen lectured in McMahon Hall and often prayed in the St. Paul Chapel in Caldwell Hall.

University President Peter Kilpatrick, University Chaplain Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, O.P., and other members of the University community were present in St. Louis for the event.

“In his life and work, Sheen embodied our University’s mission to advance the dialogue between faith and reason and to impart the truth to the world,” President Kilpatrick said in an email to the University community. “Catholic University is honored to have been blessed with Professor Sheen’s friendship for so long… We are even more honored and blessed to have [Blessed] Fulton Sheen interceding for us and praying for us.”

Image courtesy of Campus Ministry.

On campus, students and faculty gathered to watch a livestream of the beatification in the Caldwell Hall auditorium.

“I thought it was really beautiful that a bunch of our student body and some religious gathered together to witness this beautiful thing.” Justin Karcher, a sophomore philosophy major, said. “The beatification of Fulton Sheen is a really special moment, especially in CUA’s history. It was really great to celebrate with our fellow students and staff.”

Students also reflected on what it meant for a former student and faculty member to be on the road to sainthood.

“I think it serves as a really beautiful example of what we can be as a community at CUA, but also for me as an individual, of who I can become,” Caitlin Farley, a junior politics and theology major, said. “Becoming a saint – it’s possible for anyone.”

“I think it really shows the tradition and legacy of this school,” Karcher said. “This school is really in the business of producing saints, and it’s happening right before our eyes.”