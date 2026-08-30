Spider-Man: Brand New Day Boasts a Promising Future for the Famed Web-Slinger

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures

By Luis Zonenberg



As we continue reflecting on some of the biggest films this summer, I figured it was time to examine the biggest of the bunch. No film had as much attention or excitement generated as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the long-awaited follow-up to the crowd-pleasing Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the film grossing over $2 billion in just 19 days, I decided it was time to dive into this film and see if it’s truly worth all the hype.

SPOILERS AHEAD:

After the events of No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has devoted his last four years to anonymously protecting New York as Spider-Man from various threats. He monitors his former friend, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), and girlfriend, M.J. (Zendaya), from a distance in an effort to protect them. He refuses to reintroduce himself to them, with his isolated lifestyle soon taking a toll as his stress causes an advanced mutation to surge within his body.

While Peter tries to gain control of his unstable new powers, a new superpowered threat emerges with the ability to manipulate people’s minds. After meeting with the head of Damage Control, Bill Metzger (Tramell Tillman), he discovers that the threat is none other than Jean Grey (Sadie Sink), an isolated teenager who seeks a weapon called “V-Max”. When Grey starts targeting Peter’s old friends, he seeks the help of the battle-hardened vigilante, Frank Castle AKA the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) to stop her before it’s too late.

The story is much more grounded and mature than the previous entries, honing in on Peter’s mental anguish and the physical changes he feels affecting his daily life. Similarly to Spider-Man (2002), Peter’s mutation can be seen as a metaphor for puberty with his body experiencing new changes as he enters adulthood. While might not be as explicit or explored in-depth compared to the original film, it adds a new wrinkle into the fold while expertly setting up the next saga in the MCU in the process.

Despite the film being jam-packed with so many familiar characters, director Daniel Cretton finds a way to balance them and even find a strong connection that parallels Peter’s journey. Characters like the Punisher and Jean Grey serve as a warning for who Peter could become if he can’t control his powers and get the help he desperately needs. Jean especially is an interesting case since her origin here is drastically different from her comic counterpart, but works here to better serve the story as well as Peter’s arc.

The cast did a terrific job all around with Tom Holland delivering his most funny and emotionally-charged performance as the character yet. His comedic timing is brilliantly on point, balancing it out with a more solemn approach when the dramatic moments hit. The real standout here though was Sadie Sink, channeling her character’s deep resentment and manipulative nature incredibly well. Other actors like Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman and Liza Colón-Zayas all anchor the film with their entertaining performances.

The cinematography was exceptional, offering a colorful and hyperstylized visual aesthetic that leaned into the film’s absurd comic roots. From the wide city landscapes to the incredible long takes amidst all the action, Director Destin Daniel Cretton and company craft a stunning visual experience that truly makes you feel like you’re swinging in the air. The slick camerawork coupled with the beautiful visuals creates an immersive experience not many superhero films can offer.

The VFX, while rubbery at times, brilliantly blended well with the film’s unique visual style. The use of practical effects and real locations created a much more tangible feeling, with the film resorting to CGI only when absolutely necessary. The CGI leans into the campy fun nature of the genre, crafting epic character designs and unique backdrops that feel ripped straight from the comics. The CGI combined with the practical set pieces created a believable environment and served as the cherry on top for this visual feast.

The film certainly lives up the hype, delivering all the action and heart audiences have come to expect from their favorite wall-crawler. While the film certainly has its flaws, it offers a more mature story with a sweet message that will certainly stay with audiences long after the credits stop rolling. Fueled to the brim with action and a colorful cast of characters, Spider-Man swings back into theaters to offer audiences a Brand New Day that will entertain them from beginning to end.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

Rating: ★★★★☆