University Announces Management Updates

Image courtesy of The Catholic University of America

By Kyrien Keeton

In an email sent out July 1, University Provost Aaron Dominguez announced multiple transitions occurring in Catholic University’s leadership positions.

After serving as interim dean for the College of Engineering, Physics, and Computing since July 1, 2025, Dr. J. Steven Brown is well prepared to fulfill that position indefinitely, effective last Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Provost Dominguez wrote that he has “already improved faculty resources, further developed the research profile of the College, and begun to focus on operational improvements.”

After Dr. Joseph Capizzi, former Dean and Ordinary Professor of Moral Theology & Ethics, pursued a position as the McGrath-Cavdani Director of the University of Notre Dame’s McGrath Institute for Church Life, Dr. Bradley C. Gregory, a professor at CUA, has agreed to fill the position temporarily as interim dean. The school will continue its search for a permanent dean, with preference for a priest theologian.

Dr. Lynn Mayer, currently serving as Vice Provost for Teaching and Dean of Undergraduate Studies, will replace Dr. Caroline Sherman as Senior Vice Provost for Academic Administration and Dean of Graduate Studies, following Sherman’s acceptance of the position of Provost at McDaniel College.

Former Director of the Honors Program Dr. Jennifer Paxton has been appointed as Vice Provost for Teaching and Dean of Undergraduate Studies, replacing Mayer. Dr. Taryn Okuma will take over as Director of the Honors Program, and Dr. Justin Litke will replace Dr. Okuma as Director of the Cornerstone Program. In a heartfelt email sent out last Wednesday, Dr. Paxton addressed the Honors Program, writing, “The new director is my treasured colleague Dr. Taryn Okuma, an award-winning teacher and scholar of modern British literature, who has long experience of the Honors Program.” She went on to assure Honors students, “I will continue to advise Honors students through the summer, so please reach out to me if you have questions.”

Though a few faculty members left to pursue career choices elsewhere, the management transitions involved no new hires to the University, so the student body should be familiar with the faces they see around the office, if not a little confused by a title change.