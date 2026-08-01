Emergency Crews Respond to Fire in Millennium South

Firefighters respond to a fire in a dryer at Millenium South on July 31, 2026. Obtained by The Tower

By Patrick D. Lewis

Update, 10:15 pm: Firefighters have left the scene and given an all clear for the building, the Department of Public Safety said in an alert. Photos taken by a Tower reader show extensive damage to the walls of the affected room.

D.C. Fire and EMS Department crews have extinguished a fire in a first-floor laundry room in the Millennium South dorm at Catholic University.

DCFEMS responded to campus at 8:14 p.m. for a report of a structure fire in the building. The first-arriving engine found a fire in a dryer vent that had extended into the wall. Firefighters extinguished the fire within 15 minutes.

The campus alert system was activated and asked anyone in the building to evacuate and follow police and fire department directives. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

A large fire and police presence remain as of 9 p.m. Fire Marshals will investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.