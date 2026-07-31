Cardinal Card Goes Digital For Class of 2030

cuatower July 31, 2026 0
cardinal card

Patrick D. Lewis/The Tower

By Patrick D. Lewis

For the incoming Class of 2030, their freshman orientation – and the rest of their time at Catholic University – will look a little different than it ever had before. The students will have no student ID card.

No physical card, that is. In an email received by freshmen last week reviewed by The Tower, the incoming students were told to download an app called GET Mobile and follow prompts to download the “digital Cardinal Card.”

The digital card was described in the email as “Your official University identification card. This card lives on your phone.”

Students also upload their photo for the ID to the app.

In a statement to The Tower, university spokesperson Eddie O’Brien said, “Beginning with the 2026-2027 academic year, Cardinal Cards will be digital for all new students, including first-year, transfer, law, graduate, and undergraduate students. Physical Cardinal Cards will not be printed automatically for students receiving digital cards.”

O’Brien said new students can still ask for a physical card to be printed for them and said current students will continue using their physical cards.

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