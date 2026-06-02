Meet the New Editor-In-Chief: Griffin Cappiello

By MaggieMae Dethlefsen

Extra, Extra, read all about the new Editor-In-Chief! With the 2025-2026 academic year coming to a close, The Tower newspaper’s staff elected a new Editor-In-Chief for the 2026-2027 academic year. The Tower is excited to welcome rising junior Griffin Cappiello to the position.

Cappiello is a media and communications major with minors in writing and sports management and a certificate in intelligence studies. Originally from San Diego, California, Cappiello came to CUA and started his time at The Tower as a sports staff writer. He currently serves as our Sports Editor and has been with The Tower since his freshman year. During his time at The Tower, he has already written close to 100 articles during this time.

This past year with The Tower, you could find Cappiello helping with tabling, recruiting, mentoring, and advising new members and writers for the publication. His peers on staff noticed his dedication to the publication and awarded him the staff-nominated Above and Beyond award, which is given to a member of the publication who shows dedication that is above and beyond the stated expectations of a member.

Cappiello will be the 133rd Editor-in-Chief and will be the first male to hold this position since 2018. Since starting his term this April, Cappiello has come in with enthusiasm to start putting together a team that will help make the paper stronger. He aspires to grow The Tower community and recognize the work of the students who make The Catholic University of America what it is.

When asked about his future plans for The Tower, Cappiello stated, “I’m excited to usher in a new era of The Tower. I look forward to adding onto all of the work that has been done this year as we rebrand and rebuild in the coming year, and I encourage all students to get involved with The Tower as we continue to achieve our goal of telling CUA stories through a wide variety of media.” He is ready to start his initiatives right away and is excited to work with his new staff.

As current Editor-In-Chief, it has been a pleasure to work with Griffin these past few years. He has really grown in The Tower, and I am very excited to see what his term holds for the future of The Tower. I know that he cares for the publication dearly and will continue to lead the newspaper in a positive direction. The Tower has served the community well for 104 years, and I believe that Griffin is someone who respects that history and wants to set up the paper for another amazing 104 years.

The staff is excited to have Cappiello as their new leader and to see the great things that are waiting in store for them during his time as Editor-In-Chief.