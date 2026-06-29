Knicks Players Have More to Relish Than Just the Ring

Image courtesy of USA Today.

By Sam Bergstrom

New York Knicks fans had been starving for a championship since the Vietnam War. For 53 years, Knicks nation has witnessed sub-20 win seasons, dysfunctional management, draft busts, franchise players lost to injury, and star free agents sign anywhere but New York.

After suffering a plethora of painful playoff losses these past five years, the Knicks finally raised the Larry O’Brien Trophy following a heroic championship run this season. It goes without saying, but this was one of the most inspiring and dominant playoff runs in recent NBA history.

For the players, this title goes beyond just a trophy or championship ring. Tears came streaming down these guys’ faces because they proved doubters wrong, fulfilled lifelong dreams, made their families proud, and endured serious suffering to get here.

Point guard Jose Alvarado fulfilled the dream of every basketball fan growing up in New York City. The Brooklyn/Queens native was acquired at the trade deadline and gave the Knicks priceless passion on the court. Alvarado was a game changer in New York’s Game 4 Finals comeback, where they overcame a 29-point deficit. In the fourth quarter, the homegrown guard provided big buckets, tenacious defense, and beautiful ball movement. As Head Coach Mike Brown said, “he changed the game.”

“I’m from here, and it just hits home differently,” Alvarado said on Good Morning America after winning the title. “I’ve been a Knicks fan since I was born, and my parents are Knicks fans. Just seeing the progress with everything that happened. I can’t put it into words. It’s special.”

Shooting guard Landry Shamet signed with the Knicks in the 2024 off-season, but suffered a dislocated shoulder during pre-season. He was then waived by New York, played for their G League team, and eventually made the final spot on the roster. Even then, Shamet received limited playing time for much of his Knicks tenure. However, he proved to be one of New York’s most efficient three-point shooters and also locked down the perimeter in the 2026 playoffs. It’s safe to say that grinding tooth and nail to make the team paid dividends for Shamet.

“If you want to survive and stay around, you gotta get better. Your role changes, your job changes a little bit. You gotta buy in and understand what’s needed of you,” Shamet reflected when asked about his newfound defensive prowess. “It’s kind of just the journey of my career, and I’m grateful to have that have been my role.”

Center Mitchell Robinson was drafted by the Knicks with the 36th pick in 2019. As the longest-tenured player on the team, Robinson has suffered awful losing seasons, endured gruesome injuries, and notoriously struggled to hit free throws. Through all the ups and downs, his offensive rebounding and defense proved to be priceless for the Knicks in their title chase. It’s safe to say the former second-round pick has given the Knicks a rich return on investment.

Robinson expressed, “I’ve been here when we won 17 games, when we won 60 games, and to finally be able to get it done in 2026 after all the journeys I’ve been on—It’s just been amazing.”

The Knicks acquired forward Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets for five first-round picks in the 2024 off-season. The deal shocked many NBA fans, as it officially pushed the Knicks into a championship-or-bust era. Every time Bridges had a bad performance, people continued to doubt whether New York had made the right decision. Was it really worth it to trade a bulk of your future for a fourth-option player? After clinching the chip, Bridges proved that future draft picks don’t mean a thing as long as you get the ring.

“F*ck them picks,” said Bridges and his teammates after celebrating their championship in the locker room.

Forward OG Anunoby won a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. However, he sat out that entire playoff run due to a ruptured appendix and watched his teammates dominate for Toronto’s first franchise title. In 2024, Anunoby suffered a hamstring injury during New York’s short-lived playoff run. In 2026, he was finally fully healthy. OG played like a premier two-way forward in the playoffs and gave the Knicks a barrage of buckets when they needed it most. Oh yeah, he also hit the most iconic shot in Knicks franchise history.

“The last [championship], I didn’t get a chance to play. But I mean, it was special as well. They’re both very special. In this one, New York hadn’t won in 53 years,” Anunoby said after the Knicks won Game 5 of the NBA Finals. “It’s very special to do it for New York.”

Center Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacqueline, tragically passed away from COVID-19 complications in 2020. During this year’s final run, Towns dedicated his performance to his late mother and felt guided by her presence. You could tell that Towns was energized by someone special when he was getting tough buckets on San Antonio’s 7’5” Victor Wembanyama.

“I just felt a calm and a peace that had to come from the woman above. I felt really confident about today. I felt good. I felt like a kid. It was just fun out here,” Towns said after the Knicks won Game 1 of the NBA Finals. “In a way, it felt like I was seeing her in the stands.”

In 1999, the New York Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. One of the players on that team was Rick Brunson, the father of Knicks captain Jalen Brunson. Rick was one of the biggest reasons Jalen pursued a career in basketball, and videos of his father passionately training a young Jalen have gone viral. Since Jalen arrived in New York, Rick has continued his mentorship as a Knicks assistant coach. In a full-circle moment, both of the Brunsons were victorious against San Antonio in the 2026 NBA Finals. With his clutch scoring and fiery performances, Jalen took home the Finals MVP. What’s more, he set a new standard for small guards as the key catalyst of a championship winner.

“What he instilled in me as a kid is you never know what’s going to happen if you continue to work hard,” Jalen said of his dad and coach after they both won the championship. “When you focus on just winning, you’re not focusing on yourself, you’re not focusing on the individual accolades that you can get. He kind of instilled that in me.”

I know this is supposed to be about players, but it would be a crime not to shed some light on Spike Lee. Spike has been a Knicks superfan for over 50 years and was in the building when they captured the 1970 championship. Since 1985, the iconic filmmaker has been cheering adamantly courtside at Madison Square Garden; Spike is practically the Knicks’ mascot.

Before the season, Lee visited the Vatican and had a custom Pope Leo #14 Knicks jersey signed by the pontiff himself. Pope Leo XIV previously attended Villanova University, where Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart all played together. During the 2026 season, Lee was repping this holy, one-of-a-kind jersey. New York’s playoff run was clearly blessed, as the Knicks repeatedly made miraculous comebacks and divine plays.

When the Knicks sealed the deal in Game 5 of the finals, Lee was asked what went through his mind after the final buzzer sounded. He smiled and exclaimed, “Thank you, Jesus!” with his eyes raised to heaven.