Every Cardinal Student-Athlete Who Received 2025-26 Honors and Awards

Image Courtesy of Ryan Tufford and Cardinal Athletics.

By Sam Bergstrom

With the 2025-26 academic year officially concluded, it is safe to say this was a historic season for many student-athletes at The Catholic University of America. From August to May, Cardinal student-athletes were recognized and rewarded for the hard work and dedication they poured out both in the classroom and in the games they love. Here is every honor and award that was granted to Cardinal student-athletes across every sport at Catholic U.

Fall Sports

Football: Six Cards received All-Landmark Conference recognition. Seniors Ben Ciesielski, Evan Chromy, and Lawson Haylock, and junior Daequan Harvin were all named to the All-Landmark second team. To add on, seniors Matt Ragusa and Andrew Tabor were both selected as Honorable Mentions. In October, Chromy earned a Landmark Defensive Athlete of the Week award, while Tabor took home an Offensive Player of the Week award.

Seven football players were selected to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team. This honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes who have significant standing both on the field and in the classroom. Tabor, Ciesielski, seniors Samuel Dumas, Michael Hopkins, William Cavallaro, and Nole Henry, and junior Carter Virsik were all recognized in this regard.

Men’s Soccer: Senior Holden Woodings was named the Landmark Offensive Player of the Year, was selected to the United Soccer Coaches (USC) All-America First Team, and won Catholic University’s Men’s Outstanding Senior award. Along with Woodings, the All-Landmark Conference first team featured senior Ben Zimmer, juniors Corey Magro and Charlie Paparella, and freshman Carson Shamoo. Shamoo was also recognized as the Landmark Conference Rookie of the Year. Juniors Owen Allegro and Seth Michalak were named to the All-Landmark second team.

Five players were named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA DIII All-Region V teams. Woodings was named to the first team, while Magro and Shamoo received second-team honors. Zimmer was named to the third team, and Paparella was selected to the fourth team. Zimmer, Michalak, and junior Azaria Tewodros all collected Landmark Offensive Athlete of the Week awards, while Allegro gained a Defensive Athlete of the Week. Allegro, Magro, Paparella, sophomore Ellington Andrews, and junior Donik Elshani were all selected to the CSC Academic All-District Team.

Women’s Soccer: Five Cardinals were named to the All-Landmark Conference Teams. Sophomore Caroline Aponte, junior Alex Berish, and senior Teighan Boyle all earned spots on the first team. Seniors Sam Cesario and Ava Rieger were both selected to the second team. Rieger also received Catholic University’s Jane Dowd Role Model award.

Five Cards were also chosen to the CSC Academic All-District Team. Berish, Rieger, and Boyle were all honored, along with seniors Emily Harkins and Isabel Doherty. Additionally, Boyle was chosen to the USC All-Region V Third Team.

Field Hockey: Senior Bella Reyes and sophomore Maddie Pennisi were each named to the All-Landmark Conference second team. Sophomore Ellie Bowman earned Landmark Conference Defensive Athlete of the Week in October.

Men’s Cross Country: Graduate student Joe Wolfe received All-Region honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). Wolfe and freshman Michael Brunet were both named to the All-Landmark Conference second team and were both deemed USTFCCCA All-Academic Athletes.

Women’s Cross Country: Freshman Olivia Sobcowicz won Landmark Rookie of the Year and earned a Landmark Conference Athlete of the Week award in September. Sobcowicz and junior Laurel McMahon were both honored on the Landmark All-Conference first team. Junior Alexa Grassi joined the second team, and freshman Brigid Cavanaugh was tagged as an Honorable Mention. Sobkowicz, McMahon, and Grassi were all noted as USTFCCCA All-Academic Athletes. Moreover, Sobkowicz and McMahon received USTFCCCA All-Region honors.

Volleyball: Senior Erin Faughnan gained a first-team spot on the Landmark All-Conference team and notched a Landmark Athlete of the Week award in November. Sophomore Julia Raab joined the All-Landmark second team, and sophomore Juliette Cummings earned an Honorable Mention. Faughnan and Raab were named to the CSC Academic All-District Team, along with sophomore Anna Maria Carella and junior Kate Berra.

Winter Sports

Men’s Basketball: Senior CJ Ruoff was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District V First Team, the D3hoops.com All-Region V First Team, and was named a Second Team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). Along with his All-Landmark first team nod, Ruoff won the Landmark Conference Player of the Year.

Senior Brian Herbert was named to the All-Landmark Conference first team and won a Landmark Athlete of the Week award in January. To go further, Herbert was the winner of both the Landmark Senior-Scholar Athlete Award and the Catholic University Harris Cup award. Herbert and senior Charley Hepting were each named to the CSC Academic All-District Team. Finally, senior Jamie Ntiamoah recently received Catholic University’s Martin Dowd Role Model Award.

Women’s Basketball: Senior Anna Scoblick was named to the All-Landmark Conference first team, the D3hoops.com All-Region Second Team, and took home Catholic University’s Donley Cup Award. Scoblick, senior Alexa Kenah, and sophomore Lauren Kraft were all named to the CSC Academic All-District team. Senior Amelia Kennedy joined Scoblick on the All-Landmark team as an Honorable Mention.

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Juniors Teddy Tsakumis, Shawn Mashburn, Sean Kelty, and senior Charles Connolly III were among those selected to the CSC Academic All-District Team. Overall, fourteen Cardinals received All-Conference honors.

In the Landmark Championship, multiple Cardinal swimmers took home medals. Tsakumis, Kelty, and freshman Gabriel Hermann all earned two gold medals, and Mashburn procured one. After his first-place finishes, Hermann received Landmark Diver of the Year recognition. The silver medal winners featured Mashburn, Tsakumis, Kelty, and Connolly, sophomores Vincent Wills, Jack Thompson, and Benjamin Lutcher, freshmen Alexander Tsakumis and Hank McGuire, junior John Holler, and senior Daniel Green. To conclude, McGuire, Lutcher, Kelty, and senior Jack Walsh all brought home bronze medals.

Women’s Swimming and Diving: Senior Bella Mugno was named the Landmark Swimmer of the Year and earned Catholic University’s Women’s Most Outstanding Senior award. Mugno won six gold medals — three for individual events, three for relays — at the Landmark Conference Championships. Freshman Anna Dymek earned gold on multiple occasions and also won the Landmark Rookie of the Year award. Junior Tara Wiarda not only won numerous gold medals, but also a Landmark Athlete of the Week award in November.

Freshmen Katie Nalepka and Keriann Collison, seniors Emily Albans, Emily Blaskovich, and Maura Sadowski, sophomore Molly Foltz, and junior Grace Kelly were all gold medal recipients in the Landmark Championships. To go further, Foltz, Dymek, Albans, Sadowski, Wiarda, and junior Delainey Brandt all received silver medals. Sadowski, Blaskovich, and Brandt all brought home bronze.

Albans, Blaskovich, Kelly, and Wiarda were all named to the 2026 CSC Academic All-District Team. In total, twelve Cards received All-Conference honors.

Spring Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: Nine Cardinals received All-Landmark recognition. Juniors Cullen Lotz and Connor Baia joined sophomores Finn Smith and Jake McGowan on the first team. Freshman Burke Healy, sophomore Colton Manorek, junior Zach Gibson, and senior Sam Pikul were all named to the second team. Junior Jack Suchanek was named as an Honorable Mention.

Along with this second team nod, Healy took home the Landmark Conference Rookie of the Year. Senior Steven Dezelic secured a Landmark Offensive Athlete of the week in March, and Manorek earned Defensive Athlete of the Week on three separate occasions.

Women’s Lacrosse: Five Cards received All-Landmark Conference recognition. Sophomores Henley Bredemann and Kelly Bunnick were named to the first team, along with senior Grace Button. Senior Tori Wilsey and sophomore Maddie McDevitt both secured spots on the second team. Bredemann and Button both became IWLCA All-Chesapeake Region Second Team selections.

Button and Bunnick were both named Defensive Athletes of the Week, and both defenders were listed as USA Lacrosse Magazine All-American Honorable Mentions. Furthermore, junior Maggie Traynor took home Offensive Athlete of the Week in March.

After the season concluded, Button and senior Clare Martin were chosen to compete in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Senior All-Star game.

Baseball: Senior Sammy Burman and junior Luke Cardman both earned first-team nods on the All-Landmark team. Cardmann earned a spot on the D3baseball.com All-Region second team and was selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-Region V Third Team.

Senior Will Hanson was selected to the All-Conference second team, while junior Roman Tozzi and graduate student Matthew Fisher were both named Honorable Mentions. Cardmann—who received the award twice—and junior Lance Eilbacher were both named Landmark Athletes of the Week in 2026. Burman, Eilbacher, Cardmann, Tozzi, and junior Matt Perlin all landed spots on the CSC Academic All-District Team.

Softball: Six Cards were named to the All-Landmark Conference Team. Seniors Aubrynn Arcement and Katie Scolese and sophomore Emma Fleming were all named to the first team, while senior Olivia Stinchcomb received second team honors. Senior Kerri Hatcliffe and junior Katie McHugh were both Honorable Mentions. McHugh and Scolese both took home Landmark Athlete of the Week Awards in March.

Arcement, Scolese, and Fleming were all named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region third team. Scolese, Stinchcomb, sophomore Geneva Webber, senior Kerri Hatcliffe, and senior Sam Grillo were all named to the CSC Academic All-District team.

Women’s Golf: Seniors Brooke Smith and Lauren Wright and junior Gabi Courtney all received All-Landmark first team honors. Likewise, freshman Meghan Mullen leveraged an All-Landmark second team selection.

Multi-Season Sports

Men’s Tennis: Senior James Earwood and sophomore Lorenzo Neri both notched All-Landmark first team honors, with senior Diego Romo securing a spot on the second team. Additionally, Earwood was named to the CSC Academic All-District team. Neri, Romo, and freshman Jack Hershey all received Landmark Athlete of the Week awards during this past season.

Women’s Tennis: Freshman Annie Nemoy and sophomore Shloka Tambat were both named to the Landmark All-Conference first team. Nemoy and junior Ava Niggemeier both won Landmark Athlete of the Week awards. Juniors Maddie O’Hara and Meaghan Laniewski were both honored on the CSC Academic All-District Team.

Men’s Track and Field: Nine Cards Received USTFCCCA All-South Region Honors. Freshman Michael Brunet, sophomore Peter Winter, junior Emmanuel Olarewaju, and senior Kendrick DuPree were all honored as part of the 4×400 relay. Freshman Tim Brown and sophomore Tim Waring were both recognized in the steeplechase. Graduate student Christian Di Nicolantonio was honored for his pole vault performance, and freshman Drew Madden received recognition in the decathlon. In total, twelve members of the Track and Field team were recognized as All-Conference selections.

Over the course of the Landmark Conference Championship, multiple Cardinals received medals. Sophomore Peter Winter and graduate student Christian Di Nicolantonio both received gold medals. Freshmen Michael Brunet, Calvin Hernandez, and Gabe Devaney joined junior Emmanuel Olarewaju with silver medals. Freshman Tim Brown, sophomores Nathan Chaney and Quinn Brubaker, junior Joey Locke, and senior Kendrick DuPree all won bronze for Catholic.

Women’s Track and Field: Following her cross country honors, freshman Olivia Sobkowicz earned the Landmark Track and Field Rookie of the Year award. Along with Sobkowicz and freshman Lauryn Pearson, juniors Mia McConnell, Brigid Byrnes, Zoey Brown, Alicia Vo, Laurel McMahon, and Edith Tomasek were all USTFCCCA All-South Region Honorees. To add on, Byrnes earned herself a Landmark Conference Athlete of the Week award. In total, ten Cardinals earned All-Conference honors, and twelve received All-Region recognition.

During the Landmark Conference Championship, numerous Cards collected medals. Sobcowicz and McMahon took home silver and bronze in the 10,000m dash, respectively. To add on, the 4×400 and 4×100 relay teams both won gold. The 4×400 team consisted of freshman Ainsley Reisman, sophomore Kortney Clipper, junior Erin Buckley, and senior Sarah Schumacher. The 4×100 team included McConnell, Byrnes, Brown, and freshman Mya Sampong. Clipper also earned a silver medal in the 200m, and Sampong won bronze in the 800m. In the 400m hurdles, McConnell won silver and Byrnes collected a bronze medal. To round it out, Sobcowicz earned bronze in the 5000m.

Men’s Rowing: Two Cards were named to Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference (MARC) All-Conference Teams. Junior Jonah Stofko was named to the second team, and freshman Adam Cagno earned a novice team nod.

Women’s Rowing: Five Cards were named to the MARC All-Conference Teams. Seniors Claudia Hindley, Katherine Elizabeth Ma, and Anne Mountcastle all earned first-team honors. Freshman Adelaine Murray was selected to the second team, and freshman Samantha Flynn notched a novice team nod.

In total, 105 Cardinals were named to the Fall Landmark Academic Honor Roll, and 209 were selected for the Winter/Spring.

For more information on all things Catholic Athletics, visit catholicathletics.com or follow @catholicu_cards on social media.