3 Takeaways from the USMNT’s 4-1 Win Over Paraguay

Image courtesy of CBS Sports.

By Griffin Cappiello

Well, I got my first match prediction wrong. On June 12, the United States Men’s National Team defeated Paraguay 4-1 in the first match of the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It was a comprehensive victory that sets the United States up well to succeed in the rest of the tournament. But, more importantly, it set the tone for what to expect from the team. Here are my three biggest takeaways from the match.

The USMNT Has Solidified Its Tactical Identity

A little over a year ago, I wrote an article explaining why I don’t expect the USMNT to win the World Cup anytime soon. One of my arguments was that the United States lacked a unique style of American play, and were therefore missing a national tactical identity. After last Friday’s match, I’m not so sure if this is as big of a concern.

The USMNT dominated the game from the opening kickoff. Their relentless counterpress, constant runs in behind, and impressive physicality were contributing keys to their success. They were also incredibly effective in breaking down a tough Paraguay defense – Paraguay only conceded 10 goals in World Cup qualifying, even though they faced the high-powered attacks of Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia. While American squads of old may have struggled against the Paraguayan low block, the superior athleticism and technical ability of this team carried them to victory in a uniquely American way.

The mentality of the Americans certainly contributed to this victory. After the game, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter spoke to the media about the mindset that head coach Mauricio “Poch” Pochettino impressed upon the squad: “We’re Americans. We don’t take s***.”

Winger Timothy Weah echoed the same sentiments: “The mentality that Coach Poch and his staff have brought to the team, that has been wonderful.”

Mauricio Pochettino Really Cares About This Team

Speaking of Pochettino, there were concerns prior to the tournament about his level of commitment to the team. He was linked with Italian giants AC Milan, and some fans questioned whether or not he was truly invested in the USMNT’s performance at the World Cup.

After watching this first match, I think it is clear that Poch does care. After midfielder Gio Reyna scored the USMNT’s fourth goal of the match – and what a goal it was – Poch ran the length of the field to celebrate with the team. After the match, he could be seen hugging players, coaches, and referees alike, his face lit up with a smile. Poch even abandoned his traditional blazer look for a more casual outfit for the game – even his wardrobe is becoming American!

To see Pochettino embrace the culture of the United States and the great vibes of this team is wonderful, and it extinguishes the fires from fans that were lit regarding his investment in the team.

This Game Will Have a Drastic Impact on Soccer in the United States

FOX reported that over 18 million viewers watched the game, making it the most-watched FIFA Men’s World Cup telecast in English-language U.S. history. As I was watching the match, I couldn’t help but think about the significance of seeing the USMNT host a World Cup on home soil.

Just think of all the American kids out there who were watching their country play the beautiful game. Think of how awestruck they were when Gio Reyna hit a trivela to seal the game. Think of how they went to their parents and asked to go to the local sporting goods store to buy a soccer ball.

This game means so much more than just a result. Seeing the USMNT succeed on home soil will give birth to an entirely new generation of American soccer fans. The United States last hosted the World Cup in 1994, which led to a dramatic jump in popularity for the sport. I can’t help but imagine what the 2026 edition of the World Cup will do for American soccer.