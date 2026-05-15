Ready or Not: Here I Come Serves as a Bloody Good Sequel

Image Courtesy of Twentieth Century Studios

By Luis Zonenberg

As most people are gearing up for summer, horror fans are having a blast commemorating the halfway point to Halloween! The halfway to Halloween horror-thon kick-started earlier this month with the release of the highly anticipated follow-up to Radio Silence’s smash hit, Ready or Not. The latest film, Ready or Not: Here I Come, serves as a direct continuation of the previous, reuniting directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for another round of blood-curdling antics. Does it live up to the hype of its predecessor? Let’s dive in to find out!

The story focuses on Grace MacCaullay (Samara Weaving) being escorted to the hospital after surviving the attempted sacrificial ritual held at the Le Domas’ estate. While at the hospital, she reunites with her estranged sister, Faith (Kathryn Newton), whom she has not spoken with since college. In spite of their strained relationship, they soon learn to work together when they come under attack by a mysterious businessman called Bill Wilkinson (Kevin Durand).

Wilkinson represents one of six elite wealthy families that work for Mr. “Le Bail” to preserve not only their status, but their lives as well. After surviving Wilkinson’s attack, Grace and Faith are soon kidnapped and transported to the Danforth complex, where they will be forced to compete with all six families for the High Seat of Mr. Le Bail’s council. With “the Lawyer” (Elijah Wood) clarifying Faith will die if Grace doesn’t compete, the two sisters will have to overcome their differences if they are to survive this deadly round of hide and seek.

While the story may not be as fresh or bitingly satirical as its predecessor, it amps up the gore and dark humor in spectacular ways. From the sheer absurdity of the situation to the larger-than-life characters competing against each other, the writers were smart in knowing what to double down on this time around. Even the death sequences were all very creative and highly entertaining to watch, all but guaranteeing horror fans are sure to have a blast watching the drama unfold on-screen.

The cast was all incredibly entertaining to watch, with Samara Weaving proving once more to be a more than capable lead. She works well with Kathryn Newton, with the two having excellent chemistry that perfectly contrasts the relationship between the Danforth siblings. Elijah Wood was an absolute highlight as the mysterious lawyer, delivering the drama while not skimping out on the humor. Other supporting stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Varun Saranga, and Maia Jae anchored the film with their devoted performances.

The cinematography proved to be just as spectacular as its predecessor’s, making sure to showcase the absurd mayhem as creatively frenetic as possible. The slick camerawork showcases the grand landscapes of the lush scenery while aptly immersing the audience in the action. It wonderfully showcases the violence in all its glory, utilizing a combination of quick cutaways and steady wide shots that maintain the momentum of the scenes.

The VFX and makeup were also expertly utilized, making the violence all the more visceral and grisly to watch. The makeup was used to highlight all sorts of creative injuries like stab wounds and burn marks from a dryer. The CGI blended in incredibly well with the practical set pieces, enhancing the scenery and creative death sequences. The beautiful mesh of practical effects and CGI enhanced the viewing experience in a way that horror junkies will really appreciate.

While the film may lack the originality and sharp wit of the original Ready or Not, this sequel nonetheless proves to be a worthy follow-up in its own right. The film dials the action and mayhem up to eleven, with the cast ensuring that audiences have a blast watching this in theaters. While it may fall short of the original, Ready or Not: Here I Come provides another bloody good round of action-packed mayhem that is sure to entertain horror fans around the world.

Ready or Not: Here I Come is now playing in theaters.

Rating: ★★★ ½ of five