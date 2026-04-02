Trial of Suspect in 2023 Catholic University Campus Murder Continues

Image Courtesy of DC Superior Court

By Patrick D. Lewis

The trial of Jaime Macedo, the man accused of fatally shooting Maxwell Emerson during a robbery attempt on Catholic University’s campus the morning of July 5, 2023, continued this week. Attorneys made opening arguments and the prosecution rested its case on Tuesday.

Prosecutors with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said that they believe Macedo showed Emerson that he had a gun in his waistband at the beginning of their interaction that morning, which lasted around thirty minutes. They called the interaction between the two men an “extended armed robbery” that ended when, in front of O’Connell Hall, Emerson, a high school wrestling coach from Kentucky, tried to tackle Macedo and was shot in the abdomen.

Emerson died at a hospital and Macedo was arrested several days later.

According to court filings, DC Public Defender’s Office attorneys argued that Macedo never showed his gun to Emerson and that the pistol accidentally fired when Emerson attacked him. They called the interaction an “extended panhandling incident.” The defense described the death of Emerson as a “tragic accident.”

Defense attorneys say that no cartridge casing from the shot was found by crime scene investigators, which they argue supports their theory that the gun was in Macedo’s pants when it went off. Prosecutors counter that a gun does not always properly eject the cartridge after firing.

The trial has been marred by the defense’s announcement that multiple police officers involved in the case were under administrative probation and threat of termination during their involvement with the case due to misconduct and that the police and prosecutors had covered those facts up. The defense has moved for the case to be dismissed as a result but no ruling has been made on the motion.