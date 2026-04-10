The Best Films of 2025

Image Courtesy of Luis Zonenberg

By Luis Zonenberg

After taking a look at some of the more underrated movies from last year, I wanted to take some time to rank some of the best films to come out last year. The following list details numerous films I previously reviewed for the Tower, all of which are among the cream of the crop when it comes to movies. We are going to look at the Top 10 Best Films from last year, so let’s not waste any more time and dive right into the mayhem of movie ranking!

10. The Naked Gun

This reboot of the classic 1988 spoof film serves not only as one of the best reboots in years, but also as a sweet homage to a bygone era. So many comedies today take themselves too seriously and add in dramatic subplots, which is good for character development, but this film knew the task at hand: keep the audience laughing at all costs! It accomplished its mission with sheer bravura, throwing in numerous witty lines and silly slapstick humor that was complimented by the incredible deadpan performances by Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. If you’re in for a good laugh, there are no better choices than The Naked Gun to make it happen.

9. The Life of Chuck

The latest film from director Mike Flanagan adapts Stephen King’s short story of the same name, adding much more nuance and emotional weight than one would come to expect from the bunch. The film tells its story in reverse chronological order, adding plenty of mystery and intrigue right at the beginning to get the audience hooked into discovering who the titular Chuck really is. The film is packed with incredible performances across the board, with Mike Flanagan’s impeccable direction making for one of the most heartwarming and emotionally enriching experiences you’ll ever have!

8. kPop Demon Hunters

From charting No.1 at the Box office despite a two-day theatrical window, this particular movie defied expectations and currently stands as the Most Watched Movie on Netflix of all time! Thankfully the film more than lived up to the hype, with its spell-binding animation and catchy songs making for an incredibly fun viewing experience for all families. What really elevated this movie was its ability to tackle complex themes of overcoming personal shame and trauma while making it digestible for children to understand. If you haven’t seen it yet, definitely be sure to check it out once you’re finished reading this article.

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

While Marvel’s track record with the Multiverse Saga has been “bumpy” to say the least, their latest film based on the titular family of superheroes lived up to the impossible task of delivering a fun, emotionally enriching viewing experience. Past adaptations of the Fantastic Four have ranged from abysmal to mediocre at best, so this one cleared the bar by miles! The slew of excellent performances from Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal, not to mention the spectacular VFX, make for a highly entertaining film the whole family can enjoy.

6. Warfare

Few war movies these days are able to leave a lasting impression without seeming cliché or Oscar-baity, but Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s Warfare certainly defied expectations! The film hinges on a single moment in time, with a platoon of soldiers in Iraq coming under fire as they struggle to evacuate the scene. What really adds some emotional weight is that co-writer and director, Ray Mendoza, is an actual war veteran who served during the Iraq War and brought in many of his former friends who served alongside him. This adds a lot more grit and realism when you realize how deadly accurate the film is, making it arguably the most realistic war film we’ll ever see!

5. F1: The Movie

Director Joseph Kosinski reunites Top Gun: Maverick photographer Claudio Miranda to deliver another immersive, visually enriching experience that puts you right in the cockpit of a Formula One car. The movie itself might just be another typical sports underdog story, but it’s executed to perfection and in such style. Brad Pitt’s magnetic charm, coupled with some incredible action-set pieces filmed during real Formula One races, make this one of the most enjoyable racing movies you’ll see. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t already.

Image Courtesy of Netflix

4. Del Toro’s Frankenstein

Few stories are as universal and retold as Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein, dating back all the way to the classic 1931 film starring Boris Karloff. Guillermo Del Toro had an impossible challenge of retelling the story while still making it his own, but the director rose to the challenge and delivered arguably the best adaptation in years! It is more faithful to the book while also drenching the story in such Victorian dread that provides a visual feast for the eyes. The powerhouse performances of Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi drive the emotional core of the film as it tackles complex themes of passing on generational trauma and how we can work to break it.

3. Weapons

Zach Cregger’s second feature film following his debut with Barbarian in 2022 offered one of the most energetic and rewarding viewing experiences in years! The film’s unique structure of character vignettes offer fragmented pieces of a puzzle the audience slowly pieces together as the film progresses. From the stunning cinematography to Amy Madigan’s Oscar-winning performance, there is no shortage of thrills to be had. With the film tackling so many themes while also working to scare the pants off the audience, it’s more than worthy of a second viewing.

2. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

The third entry of the Knives Out franchise finds director Rian Johnson at his best, featuring a mystery worthy of the great sleuth, Benoit Blanc. The film tackles the intricacies of faith and religion, exploring the hypocrisy and corruption within it but also the inherent compassion and need for redemption. The cast delivers stellar performances across the board, with Josh O’Connor delivering a scene-stealing portrayal of Father Jud Duplenticy. The film delivers another rollicking adventure packed with many hilarious hijinks and clever twists to boot!

Honorable Mentions: Companion, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, Final: Destination: Bloodlines, Thunderbolts*, and Zootopia 2.

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

1. Sinners

Few films made such a great first impression last year as Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, serving as a genre mashup of horror, blues, and action. While it could be interpreted as a more stylish knock-off of Robert Rodriguez’ From Dusk til Dawn, the story surprisingly goes deeper in exploring the cultural effects of assimilation and systematic exploitation. The excellent cinematography by Autumn Durald Arkapaw provided a sumptuous visual feast, experimenting with IMAX 70mm and 65mm perf cameras to deliver an authentic experience that places viewers back in 1930s Mississippi. From the superb performances by Michael B. Jordan and Jack O’Connell to the amazing direction by Ryan Coogler, Sinners offers a one-of-a-kind viewing experience you don’t want to miss!