The Annotated Spider-Man: Brand New Day Script Has Surfaced Online!

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures

By Luis Zonenberg

Ever since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been clamoring to see the web-headed menace back on the big screen. Not only did the announcement of the next installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, get fans excited, but the announcement of John Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo joining the cast sent them flying through the roof with joy! The sheer excitement of seeing Spider-Man face off against not just the Punisher, but the Hulk as well has fans yearning for the film’s release even more!

Marvel and Sony seem particularly confident in this film, showing early footage of not just the costume but also the first day of filming, which was a welcome surprise for many. It seems their confidence has only grown since Entertainment Weekly was able to acquire the first three pages of the script. That’s right, Marvel and Sony released the first three pages of the script, complete with annotations from the cast and crew. This was an absolutely shocking move, which only reaffirms the level of confidence in the project.

As far as the script itself goes, the first three pages set a clear tone for the film. It reveals a creative intro where, over the opening logos, we see flashes of the memories of Peter with his friends, Ned and MJ. Due to the nature of Doctor Strange’s spell from the last film, though, Peter slowly starts disappearing from their memories, akin to Marty McFly’s (near) disappearance from Back to the Future. It then focuses on him in his new apartment, still holding onto the LEGO Emperor Palpatine and coffee cup he got from Ned and MJ, respectively.

These couple of pages not only show his unwillingness to let them go, but also the immense sense of loneliness the character is now facing. Despite being scrappy and creative with developing his own retrograde technology, he seems more isolated than ever, to the point where his A.I. assistant, E.V., is now “the closest thing he has to a friend.” As a result, he misinterprets what May said to him and says it’s his responsibility to live alone with the truth.

Similarly to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, he becomes so drenched in his work as Spider-Man that it becomes his only identity, especially now more than ever, since “Peter Parker” technically doesn’t exist anymore. This seems to start taking a physical toll, with him getting more headaches and body pains, which he attributes to stress. Obviously, this clearly foreshadows the inevitable mutations his body will undergo as revealed in the first official trailer.

Not only does this brilliantly set the stage for his character’s evolution, but it also allows the audience to get an inside look at the inner workings of the filmmaking process. As stated earlier, the script comes complete with annotations from several members of the cast and crew. If you analyze it really closely, you can see several notes and drawings made by director Destin Daniel Cretton, Photographer Brett Pawluck, and even star Tom Holland. These notes show the thought process behind the camerawork and scheduling for all the scenes shot in the film.

The sole fact that Sony and Marvel released these pages in full, complete with notes from the cast and crew of Brand New Day, is a gift in its own right! This move not only shows the confidence in the project but also allows fans an early peek at the next stage in this character’s life. The annotations from the cast and crew are the sprinkle on top of this ice cream sundae, allowing fans to see how much hard work truly goes into the making of blockbuster films like this.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.