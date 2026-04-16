Student Spotlight: Trinity Johnson

Image Courtesy of MaggieMae Dethlefsen

By MaggieMae Dethlefsen

Meet Trinity Johnson, a Master’s student studying Political Theory with a specialty in Charisma, at The Catholic University of America. Trinity graduated from her undergraduate degree in Politics with a concentration in Political Theory and a minor in history from here in the Spring of 2025.

Trinity now serves as the student coordinator of PEERS, a campus initiative that helps to promote and teach college students about safe practices in their relationships with others and themselves, and develop healthy habits. Trinity can also be found in the Dean of Students’ office, where she has worked for the past three years serving as an office manager.

When reminiscing on her time at CUA, Johnson pinpointed her time in Greece as a favorite memory. She shared, “I think one of my most cherished moments was my spring break trip to Greece in my senior year. This trip was my first time out of the country, which was a bit nerve-racking, but the trip organizers did a wonderful job helping to ease my anxiety. I struggle to describe this trip as anything other than life-changing. I found some of my best friends on that trip as well as one of my favorite places on earth, Nafphlio.”

Johnson talked about how “Political Satire with Professor Kimmage will always be one of my favorite classes. It is where I truly learned where power in politics comes from and how people can build up or tear down leaders. I wrote my first book in that class and started to truly start to get why the perception of leaders is so important, which helped lead me to what I study now, which is charismatic leaders.”

Johnson, outside of her studies, can be found staying busy in the Graduate Student Association, APSA Conference, and as a staff writer for The Tower. She also loves to cook and host dinner parties for her friends and family. Johnson also likes to crochet, do embroidery, and needlepoint.

When asked about her nomination for this spotlight, Johnson was “honored to be chosen and thought that it was truly immensely kind of my peers to nominate me. I love the work that I do, and I feel honored to have my passion be seen by others.”

She advises younger students to remember that “It gets better, keep going. Even when you miss the familiar, keep at it because soon the unfamiliar becomes familiar and you are far better off because of it.” She also recommended looking at the 3rd floor of the library, the tree on Marist Hall Hill, and your friends’ couches for potential new study spots when you need to write that last-minute paper. She has enjoyed those spaces for her past four years and shared that they have been a part of her studying success, from comps to the stress of her first finals week freshman year.Trinity will be graduating this May, and we can’t wait to start her professional career! If you have other students like Trinity, whom you would like to highlight, please nominate them on this form here.