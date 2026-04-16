Student Spotlight: Kamilla Rivera-Leyden

Image Courtesy of Kamilla Rivera-Leyden

By MaggieMae Dethlefsen

Senior Kamilla Rivera-Leyden has always been creative, and her creativity has been a guiding force in shaping her future. Majoring in Art and Design with a minor in Sociology and a certificate in Media Studies, Kamilla’s journey at The Catholic University of America has been defined by courage, growth, and a commitment to pursuing her lifelong dream of costume design.

“I have always been a very creatively inclined person, and it took me a long time to realize that I could actually pursue doing something creative with my life,” Kamilla said. “I didn’t want to pursue an uncreative future.”

Choosing art was not an easy decision at first. Like many students considering creative careers, Kamilla worried about job stability and expectations. “In the end, it was actually my mom’s affirmations and support that led me to choose art as my major,” she explained.

Originally, Kamilla planned to pursue art therapy or art education because of her passion for working with children and inspiring others through creativity. This goal led her to add a minor in sociology, which she still values for the perspective it brings to her work. “I believe that studying social sciences is exceptionally helpful in creating more impactful and important art,” she said.

Halfway through college, Kamilla realized she was holding onto art therapy out of fear rather than passion. That realization led her to add a Media Studies certificate and shift her focus toward costume design and media work. “I decided halfway through college that I didn’t actually want to pursue art therapy and was just choosing that out of fear of not accomplishing my actual goals and dreams,” she said. “A career in media was actually what I wanted, even if that is a scary thing to go after.”

Kamilla’s journey to CUA began in Houston, Texas, where she grew up visiting Washington D.C, to see family and friends. She fell in love with the city early on and knew she wanted to create a new life somewhere different. “I wanted to get out of Houston and make a new place for myself to grow into something new,” she said.

With access to tuition exchange opportunities through her mother’s work as a university professor, CUA quickly became the perfect fit. “When I was accepted into the tuition exchange program, it was genuinely one of the happiest moments of my life,” she recalled.

She still remembers being on a family road trip when her dad jokingly told her she hadn’t gotten in. “I remember immediately bursting into tears,” she said. “Obviously, he felt really bad about it and told me immediately that really I had actually gotten in. I think that moment told me how much it really meant for me to be able to come to this school.”

Four years later, her family has also moved to D.C., and her mother is now enrolled in CUA’s accelerated nursing program. “I really couldn’t be more proud of her and my family for the growth they have experienced over these years,” Kamilla said. “I love DC and, as much as I like to complain, I love our school so much. I love all the people and experiences it has brought to me, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

When reflecting on her time at CUA, Kamilla says it’s difficult to choose just one favorite memory because there have been so many meaningful moments. One that stands out is attending a student club showing of The Wizard of Oz with a close friend. “It was just such a blast,” she said. “It’s really not all that exciting of an answer, but I just love that there’s an event for everyone here on campus.”

Kamilla has had incredible professors who have shaped her academic experience. “Professors who genuinely care about their work and their students are a necessity in a time where education is becoming increasingly less important,” she said. She especially credits Dr. Chelsea Kelly, Dr. Marcie Goeke-Morey, Valeria Garino, and Glenn Østen Anderson for creating engaging and fruitful learning environments. Kamilla tells us that she has “had all of these professors multiple times and I would not really consider any of their classes to be particularly easy. However, they made the work interesting and important, which gave me the motivation to not just do the work, but to do it well. One of the greatest professors I have been able to take classes with is Glenn Østen Anderson. He is such a kind, supportive, encouraging, and well-prepared professor. His classes are organized, his material clearly presented, and his background well-informed. I feel so much more confident in my media abilities after taking classes with him, not just because he presented us with material, but because he cared for us as individuals and instructed us like that. His students care about his classes because he cares about them. I know that many hold this opinion of Glenn, and I know that there are many more to come who will feel the same.”

Looking back on her college journey, Kamilla recognizes how much she has grown personally. “Stop being so scared of everyone’s opinion,” she said when asked what she would tell her younger self. “I was really scared of people finding me weird, unapproachable, or uncool. I still am scared, but it feels really good to put that into perspective and see how much I’ve grown.”

Her advice to freshmen is simple and heartfelt: “Enjoy your freedom in college.”

Outside of academics, Kamilla has been involved in College Democrats, emphasizing the importance of staying engaged and active in politics. She also worked with Centerstage, CUA’s student-run theater company, where she co-costume designed and created props and set pieces for The Little Mermaid as part of her senior art thesis. “It was such a joy and the perfect environment for my artistic interests and abilities,” she said. “I loved everyone whom I got to work with and meet, and it helped me solidify my plans for the future.”

Her favorite study spot on campus is the Greek and Latin study room on the third floor of Mullen Library. “The view and peaceful vibes are absolutely superb,” she said.

Kamilla’s creativity extends far beyond the classroom. She enjoys upcycling clothing, painting, drawing, sculpting, making jewelry, sewing, creating miniature models, filming, and learning new artistic skills like crochet. She also loves movies, music, books, and cooking, naming Perfume by Patrick Süskind as her favorite book and recommending listeners explore the entire Cocteau Twins discography.

During her junior year, Kamilla interned as a studio assistant for Professor Jenna North, gaining valuable insight into the life of a working artist in Washington, D.C. “It was super informative about the life of an artist in DC and really fun to work with and learn from her,” she said.

Being nominated for a student profile came as a surprise to Kamilla, who remains humble about the recognition. “I feel extremely honored to have been nominated,” she said. “I didn’t really think that anybody thought that I did anything of importance or of note here at school, so I feel very appreciative and grateful for the support.”

She wanted to credit the people around her for helping her succeed, especially her close friends. “Without their support and friendship, I would be nothing,” she said, giving a special shoutout to Madeline Haverback, Lilly French, Ava Hogarth, and Abbie Dawe. She also highlighted fellow senior art majors Liz Nugent, Jenya Nikolaev, and Alex Freivald for their inspiring work.

Kamilla hopes the campus community will come out to support the Senior Art Showcase at Salve Regina on April 23. “My fellow art majors and I have worked super hard on our pieces, and we would love to show them off,” she said.

She closed with a heartfelt message to her family: “Finally, I would like to give an extra big thank you to my parents, Carlos and Kristina. You have given me everything that I have, and there is no way for me to ever repay you. Thank you for encouraging me and believing in me. All that I am is because of you.”Kamilla will be graduating this May, and we can’t wait to see what she does next! If you have other students like Kamilla, whom you would like to highlight, please nominate them on this form here.