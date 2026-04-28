Police Investigating 12th Street Double Stabbing

cuatower April 28, 2026 0
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Patrick Lewis/The Tower

By Patrick D. Lewis

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a double stabbing that happened a few blocks away from Catholic University late Monday night.

According to a police report, officers responded to the area of 12 and Quincy Streets NE for a report of a stabbing around 11:43 PM. Officers found two victims suffering from knife wounds.

One victim was treated and released from the scene, and the other was transported to a hospital. The report said that one of the victims refused to cooperate with the police. The other victim told a detective that two suspects pulled up in a vehicle, and one of the suspects got out and began to stab one of the victims. The second victim was cut while attempting to intervene.

An emergency alert to the campus community from the CUA Office of Emergency Management described the suspects as a male and female in dark clothing driving a white SUV. OEM added that no members of the campus community were believed to have been involved.

The incident is being investigated by the MPD 4th District. Anyone with information should contact the police. Tips can be texted to MPD at 50411.

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