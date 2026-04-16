Plan Details Potential Campus Changes

By MaggieMae Dethlefsen

University officials on April 15 displayed a copy of an internal plan detailing a preliminary concept for the 2027 Campus Plan. This included many changes to dorm living, campus ministry, and more. The university is required every 5-10 years to submit comprehensive plans for proposed changes to the campus due to state regulations. This does not require them to fulfill these changes.

One of the biggest proposed changes is the housing adjustment. The plan proposes building an L-shaped second dorm building near Opus. When asked, associate vice president of campus services Tim Carney said that the building would “probably be as big as Opus at the side, then as the building moves outward in the L-shape, decrease in size, so that you can keep the view of campus.”

On top of these major changes, the board told viewers that the building would hopefully replace Regan, Ryan, Caldwell, and Seaton halls. When asked about the availability of housing, as the University has already signed a 10-15 year contract on the Saint Lawrence Village trailer housing to properly accommodate students and a hopeful increase in admission, Carney told The Tower that “it will depend on the numbers at the time.”

Students also got to see that there will be an increase in the size of the Kane Fitness Center, as well as other Athletic facilities. On top of expanding Kane, the projected changes show that the DuFour Athletic Center will receive an expanded locker room area and a new 5-lane pool. There were also hopes in expanding the stadium area and adding a space for their “throwing area project.” The plans also showed that they hoped to add new tennis courts with parking underneath to the athletic facilities.

A new chapel near the current Regan and Ryan Halls is also planned. The university is looking to have a chapel that can fit at least 500 people in it at the request of the Campus Ministry office. Campus Ministry also hopes to see new facilities for its office with this proposed plan.

Besides Campus Ministry and Athletics, the University plans to move the president’s living quarters. Currently, the President resides in Nugent Hall, which is near Saint Lawrence Village. The plan showed they want to relocate the President and build a completely new facility for the University’s President.

Another point of change comes for pedestrian walkways all throughout the university. This would include changes to metro access from the university and extending the library parking lot, among other things. Also included is a visual arts extension to Crough and making drastic renovations to STEM facilities on Pope Leo Lane, including changes such as centralizing resources and staff, and adding new facilities. CUA also hopes to see its library expanded and to add improvements to Father O’Connell Hall and Gibbons.

A university spokesperson told The Tower, “The Campus Master Plan, a District of Columbia-mandated document, is in the development stages. University stakeholder groups provided input to develop several ideas and options, which are now being tested and analyzed. The Campus Plan team will continue working with stakeholders and campus leadership through the summer and fall, with a final plan submitted to District of Columbia offices in the fall for formal submission to the Zoning Commission in early 2027. The goal is to secure mandatory DC approvals by May 2027, when the current 2012 Campus Plan expires.”

Whether these changes will be made or not is yet to be seen. When asked, many students expressed concerns about where the funding for projects this drastic would come from. They also expressed concern about the priorities of the university leaning towards athletics and the president’s housing instead of the much-desired and necessary changes to on-campus housing and STEM facilities.