PEERS Women’s Empowerment Dinner

Image Courtesy of Gavin Stearn

By MaggieMae Dethlefsen

Every year, as part of its Healthy Relationships initiative, PEERS hosts Dressed up and Suit up for male and female students who are a part of the campus community. These events are to promote women’s and men’s empowerment, as well as having relationships with yourself, your work, and others.

This year’s dressed-up event featured guest speakers Dr. Cardinale, Sue Gander, and Paulina Rusinek. They talked to the attendees about how often in workplaces women can be looked down on and not taken as seriously. They shared personal experiences and how they overcame this struggle in their very different fields of work. Dr. Cardinale shared how often in the field of science she was seen as less distinguished because her field is typically male-dominated. Mrs. Gander shared a similar experience and even shared about being called “kiddo” in work environments by her male colleagues. Ms. Rusinek shared her experience about feeling behind in a foreign environment as a first-generation immigrant from Poland. In all of these experiences, they shared that at times they have felt discredited and pushed aside.

Guest Speakers At Dressed up. Image Courtesy of Gavin Stearn

Incorporating the night’s theme of Reclaiming the Story: What Shapes Our Sense of Self, each speaker encouraged the participants to remember that they are more than their work, their grades, and the stereotypes that society tries to box us into. They emphasized the importance of staying true to yourself throughout all of your work and by continuing to prioritize activities and goals that are dear to you.

After hearing their experiences through their talks, participants were able to ask the panel questions, and it helped to open up honest and open discussion about concerns, including entering the workforce after motherhood and having to fight to be taken seriously. When the panelist responded, they shared that women today are still facing the issue of being looked down upon for starting families and taking that time away from work, but there has been progress made with maternity leave laws and practices. In addition, questions about asking what to do when receiving an award if a male colleague—or even another female colleague—discounts the accomplishment, were brought to the floor. The panelist encouraged the young women to work hard and to value every experience and award they get. They shared that, unfortunately, not everyone is going to celebrate your success, but it is important for you to celebrate yourself and your achievement by yourself and with your loved ones.

The host of the night, student coordinator Trinity Johnson, shared the importance of this event, saying, “Dressed Up is about more than just a single evening of discussion; it is about creating a space where women on our campus can support and uplift one another as well as build a community that is rooted in respect, confidence, and empowerment.”

Participants of the event left feeling inspired and uplifted, hearing women who have experienced similar issues to those that we as young women are still experiencing today. Being able to hear their stories, ask questions, and get advice from these speakers helped inspire them for their future careers. One participant, Catherine Reggio, shared, “Events like this are so important right now. Hearing strong, honest perspectives from women who are leading and inspiring others left me feeling hopeful and motivated to keep pushing for progress.”

The PEERS initiative is always growing and supporting Healthy Relationships, Alcohol and Drug Education, Sexual Assault and Violence Education, Mental Health Awareness, and Bystander Intervention. If this is something that speaks to you, they encourage you to reach out on this form or by emailing Dean Patterson at pattersonst@cua.edu.