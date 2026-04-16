Faculty Highlight: Dr. Taryn Okuma 

Image Courtesy of The Catholic University of America

By MaggieMae Dethlefsen

Have you ever met a teacher where every student who has them has had their life changed for the better? Dr. Okuma is the teacher who fits this description perfectly. Starting her journey here at CUA in 2009, she first served as Faculty-in-Residence for the Honors Program in Regan Hall for three years.

Dr. Okuma graduated with her B.A. in English from Scripps and then went on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to earn her MA and PHD in English. Now, Dr. Okuma can be found teaching English and Writing classes for CUA students. This semester, she is teaching ENG 232: History of English Literature II, UGS/HSLS 328: Inventio, Undergraduate Research Journal Production, and SAS 210: Cornerstone Symposium – The Art of Letter Writing. Next semester, she will be teaching ENG 333: Narrative (open to English majors and minors) and ENG 328: Writing Center Theory & Practice.

Dr. Okuma can also be found mentoring Cornerstone students through their program of study. She also shared that she is “the faculty advisor for English Society, which hosts monthly book discussions and afternoon teas that are open to everyone who loves literature. I am also the Director of the Writing Center Undergraduate Tutor Program, which trains students to work as peer tutors in the Writing Center.”

When asked what her favorite part of working at CUA was, Dr. Okuma told The Tower, “The amazing people. I can still remember the first time I set foot on campus – I was immediately struck by how friendly and welcoming everyone was. I feel so lucky to have such amazing colleagues both in the English department and across campus: the faculty and staff here work so hard to make the university and the world a better place. And Catholic U. students are truly the best – they inspire me every day. I love this community so much.”

When asked about what she likes to do outside of her work here at CUA, Dr. Okuma shared, “I have five sons, ages 19-7, so I attend a lot of soccer and basketball games for them, which I enjoy, as well as plays, choir concerts, and Boy Scout events. I also love reading contemporary novels (Kazuo Ishiguro and Han Kang are my favorite authors right now) and am always up for discussing K-dramas!”

Dr. Okuma can also be found at Cornerstone Tea on Friday afternoons, where her students love to talk about their recent favorite reads to their favorite fonts with her. Her impact on her students is truly immeasurable, and they all thank her for her support and dedication.Do you know a faculty or staff member who deserves to be featured next? The Tower is accepting nominations. Be sure to submit yours and help us continue highlighting the people who make the CUA community special here.