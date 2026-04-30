Everything We Know About Spider-Noir

Image Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

By Luis Zonenberg

While fans are still gearing up for the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer, Amazon Prime seems to be willing to cater to them early with the release of the highly anticipated series, Spider-Noir. The series is based on the titular Spider-Man Noir variant from the comics, who will be played by none other than Nicolas Cage, who previously lent his voice to another incarnation of the same character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Ever since its announcement, fans have been excited about the possibilities of seeing a neo-noir take on the titular web-headed menace.

Work on the series began back in 2023 back when Sony was looking to further expand their now failed shared universe of Spider-Man characters. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who wrote the Spider-Verse films, signed on as producers, explaining how a series on Spider-Man Noir was “the biggest no-brainer of all time!” Miller approached a close friend of his, Oren Uziel, to work on the project since he was a big fan of film noir. Variety reported later that December that Punisher showrunner, Steve Lightfoot, would be joining the project as co-showrunner, with him further developing the project with Uziel.

By May 2024, the series was confirmed to have eight episodes, each clocking in at around 45 minutes, with executive producer Harry Bradbeer confirmed to be directing the first two episodes. Despite Nicolas Cage starring as the titular character, it will be a different version of the character than the one Cage voiced for the Spider-Verse films. The series will take place in an alternate world based on New York City in the 1930s, with private investigator Ben Reilly doubling as a masked vigilante known as “the Spider.”

By July of that same year, additional actors like Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, and Li Jun Li officially joined the cast. They will be portraying Robbie Robertson, Silvermane, and Cat Hardy, respectively. The cast only grew from there, with Jack Huston and Karen Rodriguez joining as series regulars, playing Flint Marko/Sandman and Janet, respectively. Principal photography began in August of that year, with the crew utilizing black-and-white cameras to capture the authentic style of 1930s noir films.

The series itself was created to be released in both color and black & white, with on-set footage being captured digitally so it can be split and processed separately for color correction. The color version is meant to replicate the Technicolor format used for films like The Wizard of Oz and Singing in the Rain, utilizing bright, highly saturated colors to make it more authentic to the Technicolor films at the time. Even the first teaser trailer was released in both color and black & white, allowing audiences an early peek at the two ways they can watch the series.

The first teaser was released on February 12, 2026, advertising audiences have the option to watch the series in either Authentic Black & White and True-Hue Full Color. The teaser showcased the series’s campy, albeit overly dramatic tone that brilliantly pays homage to the noir films of the 1930s while remaining faithful to the comics it was based on. The teaser also showcased the first look at Nicolas Cage’s take on Spider-Man Noir, with him channeling, “70 percent Bogart and 30 percent Bugs Bunny.”

The first official trailer for the series was released on April 25, 2026. This trailer showcased much more of the series’ high-budget production and VFX, showing various scenes of Nicolas Cage swinging through New York City and fun, creative versions of characters like Sandman reimagined in a 1930s crime setting. While Brand New Day might be a few months away, fans can be sure to enjoy some other Spider-Man-related projects, such as this, well before then.

All episodes of Spider-Noir will be released on May 25, 2026, on MGM+, with a later release on Amazon Prime on May 27, 2026.