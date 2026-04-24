Current Italian-American Athletes Who Belong on Sal’s Wall of Fame

Image Courtesy of YouTube.

By Sam Bergstrom



Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing proved to be one of the most transcendent films ever created.In this 1989 masterpiece, Sal Fragione is the proud owner of “Sal’s Famous Pizzeria.” In his pizzeria, Sal proudly has a “Wall of Fame,” which upsets many of his customers. This wall displays famous Italian-American celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, Joe DiMaggio, and Robert De Niro. With Italian-Americans continuing to make an impact in the world of professional sports, I couldn’t help but wonder, which current pro athletes would be a good fit on Sal’s wall? Here are three athletes who would be eating slices with extra cheese for free at Sal’s Famous Pizzeria.

Image Courtesy of Daily Knicks.

Donte DiVincenzo — NBA Shooting Guard

Anyone who has the nickname “The Big Ragú” deserves to be featured on this esteemed list. Funnily enough, DiVincenzo recently had his own limited edition Ragú jar and custom signed basketball made during a giveaway promo for March Madness.

During his one-year stint with the New York Knicks in 2024, Divincenzo undoubtedly gained a new fan in Spike Lee on the sideline. I vividly remember Lee throwing up the ma che vuoi pinched fingers when Divincenzo caught fire from three-point land. So, it is safe to say that he would have priority on Sal’s wall.

When asked about his Italian heritage, DiVincenzo revealed, “It’s awesome. Just to know there’s an entire country watching, and you know, that’s the way I want to represent the country. The same way they want me to represent the country is amazing…you take pride in it just like, you know, everyone in the NBA takes pride in playing for their country.”

The 8-year veteran showed keen interest in playing for Team Italy in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket Tournament. Even though he had gained Italian citizenship in record time, DiVincenzo could not compete due to a left toe injury. It will be interesting to see if the Delaware native will suit up for Italy when the 2028 Olympics roll around.

Image Courtesy of RFI.

Vinnie Pasquantino — MLB First Baseman

Vinnie Pasquantino played a precious role in Team Italy’s eruption during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. In 6 tournament games, the Kansas City Royals’ first baseman posted a .970 OPS, drew 7 walks, and hammered 3 homers during the showcase. All three home runs came in one game against Mexico, which had never been done in WBC history. After every home run hit, Team Italy would celebrate their slugfest by taking shots of espresso in the dugout. Pasquantino also awarded celebratory bottles of wine to outstanding batters and pitchers from each game.

Pasquantino preached about the privilege of being the captain of Team Italy. “It’s always a dream to represent a country, represent your heritage,” he said. “Everybody from Team Italy has treated me so well. They’ve given me so much pride. … That’s where, for me, it’s like, ‘Why wouldn’t I give everything I have to these people?’”

Before competing in the WBC this spring, Pasquantino and other Italian-Americans visited the country in 2023 to train with professional Italian ballplayers. During this trip, he embarrassingly overslept his alarm before a planned excursion to the Vatican. Despite this awkward mishap, Pasquantino harped on how heartfelt his trip to Italy was and yearned for the opportunity to revisit the homeland of his heritage.

Image Courtesy of Business Insider.

Tommy DeVito — NFL Quarterback

Tommy DeVito became a social media sensation in 2023 for his electric Italian-American persona. The northern New Jersey native went undrafted in 2023, but got the chance to play locally for the New York Giants. DeVito took advantage of his opportunity and became a hometown hero after starting late in the season. In six starts at QB, he threw for 1,101 yards, 8 touchdowns, and won NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 14. DeVito became a passing paisano, flaring a signature ma che vuoi hand gesture every time he threw a TD.

During his rookie season, DeVito embraced living with his family in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. “I don’t have to worry about laundry, what I’m eating for dinner, chicken cutlets, and all that is waiting for me when I get there,” he expressed. “My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don’t even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here.”

In December 2023, DeVito went on social media and ranked iconic Italian foods with famous influencer Danny Mondello, AKA “Cugine.” Together, they deemed Penne Vodka as the most pious pasta and crowned cutlets as king of the entrees.

Like most Italian-Americans, “Tommy Cutlets” has a family that extends beyond just his parents. DeVito’s agent, Sean Stellato, also embodies his Italian-American roots. During a game against the Green Bay Packers, Stellato was seen kissing DeVito’s dad on the cheek while celebrating a Giants lead. Stellato boisterously sported a black pinstripe suit and matching fedora—it was easy to mistake him as being a mob boss from The Sopranos.



Before his first career start at MetLife Stadium, DeVito ran out to The Sopranos theme song during pre-game introductions against the New England Patriots. It makes me ponder what kind of connections Stellato has when negotiating contracts for his client.