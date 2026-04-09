CUA Staff Highlight Series: Paulina Rusinek

Image Courtesy of Paulina Rusinek

By MaggieMae Dethlefsen

Meet Paulina Rusinek, a Community Director at The Catholic University of America, who has been making a meaningful impact on campus since June 2024. Before arriving at CUA, Paulina built her experience in the residence life community in a New York boarding school, where she discovered her passion for supporting students and helping them feel at home in their campus environments. From the moment she joined the CUA community, she brought that same energy and commitment to building connections and fostering belonging among students.

Originally from Poland, Paulina immigrated to the United States with her family as a young child, an experience that continues to shape her leadership and approach to student support. She understands firsthand what it feels like to be a first-generation student navigating unfamiliar systems and stepping into new spaces without a roadmap. That perspective drives her work every day as she strives to create a welcoming and supportive environment for students who may feel uncertain or overwhelmed when starting their college journey. As Paulina shares, her experience helps her connect with students on a deeper level and reminds her of the importance of being someone they can turn to for guidance and encouragement.

Paulina’s academic journey reflects her dedication to student development and higher education. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Ramapo College of New Jersey and went on to complete a Master’s degree in Education Leadership with a concentration in Higher Education. Her background has equipped her with the tools to support students holistically, both inside and outside of the residence halls. On any given day, Paulina can be found across campus working closely with multiple departments, including Athletics, DSS, OIS, CSE, Campus Ministry, Facilities, and Housing Services. In her role as a liaison, she ensures that students are connected to the resources they need to succeed academically, socially, and personally.

Paulina’s commitment to leadership and growth has also been recognized at the university level. She was selected to be part of President Kilpatrick’s first Leadership Academy, joining a cohort of 27 individuals from across the university. Through this experience, she has had the opportunity to learn from senior university professionals and explore how leadership can be used to make a meaningful difference within the campus community. As Paulina explains, the academy has allowed her to “learn from senior university professionals and explore how leadership can be used to make a meaningful difference within our community,” further strengthening her passion for service and student support.

Outside of her work at CUA, Paulina enjoys exploring life beyond campus just as much as she enjoys supporting students within it. She loves traveling, reading, and spending time with friends, and she especially enjoys exploring the city with her puppy, Toffee. Whether she is walking across campus, meeting with students, or discovering new places in the city, Paulina brings warmth, energy, and a genuine commitment to building community everywhere she goes.

Paulina’s favorite part of working with students is “learning from their stories while supporting their growth and success academically, personally, and professionally.”

Through her leadership, compassion, and dedication to student success, Paulina Rusinek continues to make a lasting impact at The Catholic University of America, helping students feel supported, connected, and inspired every step of the way.

Do you know a faculty or staff member who deserves to be featured next? The Tower is accepting nominations. Be sure to submit yours and help us continue highlighting the people who make the CUA community special here.