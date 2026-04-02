Cardinal Sports Report: March 26 to April 1

Image courtesy of Leyton Ramos-Platt and Catholic Athletics.

By Sam Bergstrom and Griffin Cappiello

Women’s Golf began their spring season at the McDaniel Spring Invitational. At the end of the weekend, the Cardinals sat at the top of the leaderboard, shooting a 343 as a team on the first day of competition and shooting a 342 on day two. Senior Lauren Wright and junior Gabi Courtney each shot 168 over two rounds, finishing in a tie for third place. Senior Brooke Smith also finished in the top ten, shooting a 173 over two days to finish in a tie for eighth place. On Tuesday afternoon, Catholic competed in the Alvernia Spring Invitational. The Cards once again claimed first place, shooting a 345 as a team to beat out the second-place team by 21 strokes. Smith finished on top of the individual leaderboard, shooting an 80 over 18 holes. Wright shot an 83 to finish in a tie for third, and Courtney shot an 87 to finish in a tie for fifth. The Cardinals will return to action on Saturday, April 11, for the first round of the Cardinal Spring Classic.

Men’s Track and Field competed in the Seahawk Invitational at St. Mary’s College over the weekend. Freshman Tim Sweeney finished first in the 1500 meters with a personal-best time of 4:24.10, and freshman Calvin Hernandez ran an 11.11 to finish second in the 100 meters. Sophomore Augustine Howard finished second in the 400 meters with a time of 53.19. The Cardinals took the top two spots in the 800 meters, with freshman Michael Brunet finishing first with a time of 1:58.59 and junior David Stango running a season-best 2:03.07 to finish second. Catholic also found success in the field events. Sophomore Mark Enamorado finished second in the hammer throw with a distance of 35.01 meters, sophomore Max Lindung took first in the javelin with a 50.54-meter throw, and freshman Drew Madden jumped 1.85 meters in the high jump to finish first. The Cardinals will return to action this Friday, April 3, in the Dalton Ebanks Invitational hosted by George Mason.

Women’s Track and Field also competed in the Seahawk Invitational this past weekend. Freshman Isabel Doran finished third in the 1500 meters with a time of 5:44.65. The Cardinals took the top two spots in the 100 meters, with junior Erin Buckley finishing first with a season-best 13.07 and sophomore Kourtney Clipper finishing second with a 13.18. Junior Brigid Byrnes earned a first-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:05.18. In the field events, freshman Caroline Welsh took second place in the shot put with a season-best throw of 10.75 meters, and junior Bethany Riddle threw a season-best 27.92 meters in the discus to take third place. The Cardinals will return to action this Friday, April 3, in the Dalton Ebanks Invitational hosted by George Mason.

Men’s Lacrosse hosted Wilkes this past Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Colonels 22-9, capturing their sixth consecutive victory. Sophomore Ryan Carickhoff led the Cards in points with 8, scoring 4 goals and assisting 4 goals, and senior Steven Dezelic scored 2 and assisted 4. Junior Cullen Lotz and freshman Burke Healy each totaled 5 points, with Lotz scoring 4 goals and Healy scoring 1. The Cardinals will return to action on Thursday, April 2, at home against Drew. At the time of writing, this game has not been played.

Women’s Lacrosse went on the road to face off against Wilkes last Saturday. The Cardinals were in control the entire game, coming away with a dominant 23-1 victory over the Colonels. Sophomores Henley Bredemann and Maddie McDevitt and senior Maddie Rinker each tallied 3 goals, with Bredemann assisting 2 more. Junior Maggie Traynor assisted 5 goals and scored 1 to total 6 points on the day. On Tuesday, Catholic continued their road trip as they visited #15 Rowan. The Cards were unable to take down the Profs, falling 13-9. Traynor led the team with a hat-trick and an assist. The Cardinals will return to action this Thursday, April 2, on the road against Drew. At the time of writing, this game has not been played.

Softball squared off with Susquehanna in a two-game Saturday set. In Game 1, Catholic claimed a 9-1 victory. The Cardinals remained hitless—and scoreless—through 4 innings. However, they quickly commanded a 6-run scoring barrage in the 5th, followed by 3 runs in the 6th. Senior shortstop Katie Scolese collected 3 RBI’s, including a monster 2-run homer in the 5th. Junior RHP Alex Pley collected her fourth win of the season, tossing 6 innings and striking out a season-high 9 River Hawks. In Game 2, Catholic cruised to a 6-2 win to sweep Susquehanna. Senior outfielder Olivia Stinchcomb banged 3 RBI’s, bringing her 2025 total to a career-high 24. Scolese scorched another homer, increasing her total on the season to 8—she is now tied for the second most softball home runs hit in a season by a Cardinal. Sophomore RHP Sophia Colangelo secured her sixth win of the year. Colangelo pitched 6 innings, struck out 9 River Hawks, and lowered her ERA to 2.02 on the season.

In their two-game makeup doubleheader against Gettysburg, Catholic supplied another series sweep. In Game 1, the Cards claimed a tight 3-1 victory. Graduate student Morrigan Gardiner picked up her first win of the season in the circle, and Pley secured her first career save. Down 1-0 in the third inning, sophomore second baseman Emma Fleming punched a 2 RBI single to right field. This was followed by a sacrifice fly in the fourth by senior first baseman Kerri Hatcliffe. Game 2 was much less of a defensive duel, as Catholic won 11-6. Courtesy of RBI’s from McHugh, Grillo, Fleming, and Scolese, Catholic flew to an 8-0 lead after two innings. Senior RHP Aurbyrnn Arcement got her fifth win of the year, pitching 5 innings and striking out 5 Bullets in the circle.

Baseball visited Susquehanna in a 3-game series in Selinsgrove, PA. They were not as fortunate as the Cardinal softball squad, and the River Hawks came away with a series sweep. After jumping out 2-0 after 2 innings, Catholic fell to 4-3 in Game 1. In Game 2, the Cardinals salvaged just one run in the 8th, losing 4-1. Game 3 proved to be a high-scoring showdown. After the game was tied at 7-7, the River Hawks scored 7 unanswered runs in the 5th, eventually winning 15-9. On Tuesday, Catholic headed to Pennsylvania to take on Elizabethtown in a one-game standoff. After leading 5-0 to start the game, the Blue Jays battled back to hand Catholic a 7-6 loss. Elizabethtown scored 3 runs in the ninth and won it on a walk-off single.

Men’s Tennis went on the road to match up against Juniata. The Cardinals outlasted the Eagles, coming away with a 5-2 victory. The Cards swept all three doubles matches, with seniors James Earwood and Diego Romo winning 6-3 in the one spot, freshmen Flynn Hollinger and Jake Hershey winning 6-0 in the two spot, and senior Leyton Ramos-Platt and sophomore Lorenzo Neri winning 6-2 in the three spot. Hershey, Romo, Hollinger, and junior Drew Adrianopoulos all claimed victories in their singles matches. On Tuesday, Catholic returned home to the Dowd Family Tennis Courts, where they picked up a 4-3 victory over Goucher. The Cardinals swept the doubles matches once more, with Earwood and Romo winning 7-6 (7-5) in the one spot after a tiebreaker, Neri and freshman Ian Arenas winning 7-5 in the two spot, and Hollinger and Hershey winning 7-5 in the three spot. Arenas and Romo each claimed singles points for the Cards, and with the score tied at 3 apiece, Hollinger won the game-winning point after a tiebreaking set in the five singles spot, defeating Goucher for the first time since 2014. The Cardinals will return to action on Friday, April 10, on the road for a non-conference matchup against Salisbury.

Women’s Tennis went on the road last Saturday to face off against Juniata. The Cardinals flew away with a 5-2 victory over the Eagles. Catholic swept all three doubles matchups, with freshman Annie Nemoy and sophomore Shloka Tambat winning 6-2 in the one spot, sophomore Ella Knox and junior Meaghan Laniewski winning 6-0 in the two spot, and juniors Mairead O’Hara and Ava Niggemeier winning 6-0 in the three spot. Nemoy, Laniewski, O’Hara, and junior Samantha D’Addezio each claimed singles victories. Annie Nemoy was named the Landmark Conference Athlete of the Week for her performances. The Cardinals will return to action on Saturday, April 11, at home against Lycoming.



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