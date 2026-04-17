Cardinal Sports Report: April 9 to April 15

Image courtesy of Leyton Ramos-Platt and Catholic Athletics.

By Sam Bergstrom and Griffin Cappiello

Men’s Track and Field competed in the Susquehanna Multis beginning last Thursday. Freshman Drew Madden represented the Cardinals in the decathlon. On the first day of competition, he recorded a personal best in the long jump with a distance of 6.35 meters. On day two, he recorded another personal best, running a 16.07 in the 110-meter hurdles. In his first-ever decathlon, Madden earned 5,880 points and set a new program record for the event. On Saturday, Catholic participated in the Bison Classic, co-hosted by Howard and Gallaudet, and the Bison Outdoor Invitational, hosted by Bucknell. Junior Richard Harrington finished second in the 10,000 meters behind a Division I athlete with a personal-best time of 33:55.18. Freshman Gabe Devaney earned first place in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 57.23. In the field events, junior Gabe Stypul finished in second place in the pole vault with a height of 4.02 meters, and sophomore Max Lindung finished second in the javelin with a throw of 46.94 meters. The Cardinals will return to action in the Morgan State Legacy meet beginning this Friday, April 17.

Women’s Track and Field also competed in the Susquehanna Multis. Freshmen Lauryn Pearson and Pauline Kennedy and sophomore Kate Quahsne represented the Cardinals in the heptathlon. On the first day of competition, Pearson recorded a personal best in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.88, while Kennedy ran a personal best with a time of 19.95. Kennedy finished third in the shot put with a distance of 9.05 meters. In the 200 meters, Quahsne and Kennedy recorded new personal bests, running a 29.57 and a 30.16, respectively. Pearson totaled 3,855 points, setting a new program second-best and Landmark Conference sixth-best. Kennedy’s 3,202 points are the fourth-best in program history and tenth-best in conference history, while Quashne’s 2,731 points are the sixth-best in program history. On Saturday, Catholic participated in the Bison Classic, co-hosted by Howard and Gallaudet, and the Bison Outdoor Invitational, hosted by Bucknell. Junior Erin Buckley, sophomore Kourtney Clipper, freshman Ainsley Reisman, and senior Sarah Schumacher recorded a new program second-best time in the 4×100 meters, improving their time to 48.08. Clipper ran a 25.76 in the 200 meters, setting a new program record. Junior Brigid Byrnes finished first in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:04.27. The Cardinals will return to action in the Morgan State Legacy meet beginning this Friday, April 17.

Men’s Tennis went on the road to face off against Salisbury last Friday. They fell to the Seagulls 6-1, with freshmen Jake Hershey and Flynn Hollinger winning in the doubles three spot and freshman Ian Arenas claiming a victory in the singles six spot. On Saturday afternoon, the Cards celebrated senior day as they hosted Lycoming and came away with a 7-0 win over the Warriors. Catholic swept all three doubles matches, with seniors Diego Romo and Henry Ogden winning 6-2 in the one spot, sophomore Lorenzo Neri and junior Paulo Emanuelli winning 6-1 in the two spot, and seniors Leyton Ramos-Platt and Nathaniel Barish winning 6-0 in the three spot. Neri, Romo, Ogden, Ramos-Platt, Barish, and freshman Jay Harper all claimed singles wins. On Sunday afternoon, the Cards hosted Susquehanna and came away with a 6-1 win to remain undefeated in Landmark Conference play. Arenas and Emanuelli won their doubles match 6-1, while Hershey and Hollinger won their match 6-3 to earn the doubles point for the Cards. Neri, Romo, and Hollinger each won their singles matches in straight sets, while sophomore Stefano Gasasira and junior Charlie Robbins each claimed singles points for Catholic after winning tiebreaking sets. The Cardinals will return to action this Thursday, April 16, in a Pope’s Cup matchup against Marymount. At the time of writing, this game has not been played.

Men’s Golf hosted the Cardinal Spring Classic this past weekend. The Cards shot a 646 as a team over two rounds and finished in seventh place. Freshman Matthew Begg shot a 75 in the second round, finishing in a tie for twelfth place with Timothy Cleary, who shot a 79 in his second round. The Cardinals will return to action this Thursday, April 16, in the Stevenson Spring Invitational. At the time of writing, this game has not been played.

Women’s Golf also hosted the Cardinal Spring Classic. The Cards shot a 673 as a team over two days and earned a second-place finish. Senior Brooke Smith shot an 84 on the second day of competition and finished third in the individual standings. The Cardinals will return to action this Sunday, April 19, in the Spartan Invitational hosted by York.

Baseball matched up with Moravian on Saturday in a triple-header at Talbot Field. Game 1 ended in a 3-2 walk-off win. The Cardinals scored in funky fashion throughout this contest, and it came to an end when Junior OF Gabriel Ruiz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eleventh inning. Senior RHP Roman Tozzi pitched 8 ⅓ innings and struck out 13 Greyhounds. Games 2 and 3 proved to be more comfortable than Game 1; Catholic claimed 11-2 and 16-5 victories, respectively. In Game 2, Freshman RHP Charlie Belli pitched 8 innings, struck out 7, and secured his 2nd career win. Junior RHP Luke Cardmann picked up his fourth win in Game 3, punching out 4 Greyhounds in the process.

On Tuesday, Catholic expelled Elizabethtown in a tight 12-11 win at home. After the Blue Jays went up 11-6, Catholic piled 5 runs in the 6th inning courtesy of RBI’s from Ruiz, senior OF Sammy Burman, and junior OF Chase Falcon. After a scoreless seventh, Burman blasted a solo homer to right field, putting the Cards up in the eighth. Senior RHP Will Hanson locked up shop for Catholic in the ninth and picked up his third save of the season. Burman and Falcon both came through with 3 RBI’s in this shootout.

Softball visited Bethlehem, PA, for a Saturday afternoon two-game set with Moravian. Catholic suffered 7-1 and 4-3 losses in both of these games, respectively. On Wednesday, the Cards faced off with Elizabethtown in another doubleheader. In Game 1, Catholic authored a 7-5 victory. Senior shortstop Katie Scolese hit her tenth home run of the year, and is now tied with Taylor Stockinger (‘13) for the most homers hit in a season by a Cardinal. Along with her own home run, senior outfielder Sam Grillo stole her twenty-second base of the season. Grillo is now tied for third all-time with Rebekah Hoisl (‘17) for stolen bases in a single season. Senior RHP Aubrynn Arcement provided double trouble for the Blue Jays in this win. Arcement not only pitched 5 innings, but also cranked her second homer of the year in the sixth. In Game 2, the Blue Jays shut out the Cardinals in a 2-0 defensive showdown. Junior RHP Sophia Colangelo pitched 6 strong innings, but Catholic’s offense was silenced by the Blue Jays’ poised pitching.

Women’s Lacrosse squared off with Scranton on Saturday during their senior day ceremony. The Cards fell short in a 10-4 loss against the nationally ranked Royals. Freshman goalkeeper Olivia Koch secured a career-high 13 saves, and senior midfielder Tori Wilsey netted 2 goals down the stretch. Wilsey, Izzy Fiorie, Grace Button, Maddie Rinker, Clare Martin, Laura Sullivan, Annie Galarza, and Lindsay Sawyer were all honored after the game for their past four years of dedication at Catholic. On Wednesday, the Cards squashed Susquehanna in an 18-11 road victory. Sophomore Henley Bredemann tied her season high with 4 goals and also dished out 2 assists. Furthermore, Galarza, Sawyer, and junior Maggie Traynor all had hat tricks in the win. Sophomore Alexandra Ragano grabbed 4 saves in three quarters of play and picked up her 7th win of the season.

Women’s Tennis hosted Lycoming last Saturday and came away with a 7-0 victory over the Warriors. The Cards swept all three doubles matches, with freshman Annie Nemoy and sophomore Ella Knox winning 6-0 in the one spot, juniors Ava Niggemeier and Mairead O’Hara winning 6-0 in the two spot, and freshmen Marcela Peña and Ryan Adesso winning 6-1 in the three spot. Nemoy, Knox, Niggemeier, and juniors Meaghan Laniewski, Ava Kaloustian, and Samantha D’Addezio all won their singles matchups. On Sunday, Catholic went on the road to face off against Susquehanna and claimed another 7-0 victory. Once again, the Cards swept all three doubles matches; Knox and Laniewski won 6-1 in the one spot, O’Hara and Niggemeier won 6-0 in the two spot, and Nemoy and Kaloustian won 6-1 in the three spot. Nemoy, Knox, O’Hara, Laniewski, Niggemeier, and Kaloustian each claimed a point in their singles matches. The Cardinals will return to action this Thursday, April 16, in a Pope’s Cup matchup against Marymount. At the time of writing, this game has not been played.

Men’s Lacrosse took a 17-5 loss against Scranton on Saturday, but bounced back with an 18-9 win vs. Susquehanna on Wednesday. In this Military Appreciation Game, senior Steven Dezelic, sophomore Alejandro Masferrer, and sophomore Ryan Carickhoff all delivered hat tricks. Sophomore goalkeeper Colton Manorek accumulated 3 saves and clinched his fourth win of the season. The Cards are now 10-5 overall, 6-1 in conference play, and trails Scranton for second place in the Landmark Conference Standings.

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