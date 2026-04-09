Cardinal Sports Report: April 2 – April 8

Image courtesy of James Moore and Catholic Athletics.

By Sam Bergstrom and Griffin Cappiello

Softball squared off with Scranton last week for a Holy Thursday doubleheader. In Game 1, Catholic won 5-2. In the second inning, senior shortstop Katie Scolese hammered her ninth homer of the year to right center. Junior RHP Alex Pley went the distance, pitching 7 innings and picking up her fifth win of the season. In Game 2, Catholic routed the Royals for a 5-1 victory. In the first inning, senior first baseman Kerri Hatcliffe came through with a bases-clearing double. Later in the third, RHP/3B Aubrynn Arcement delivered her first dinger of the season to center field. Sophomore RHP Sophia Colangelo followed in Pley’s pursuit, pitching a complete game while striking out 6 Eagles.

On Tuesday, Catholic jousted with Juniata in another two-game set. In Game 1, Catholic shut out the Eagles 5-0. In this game, Arcement pitched a complete game shutout, allowed 5 hits, and struck out 4 Eagles. In Game 2, the Cardinals flew to an 11-3 win after 6 innings. Four Cardinals came through with 2 RBI’s a piece, including senior right fielder Sam Grillo. In the sixth inning, Grillo hit her first home run of the season and walked off Juniata in mercy rule fashion. Along with her proficient hitting, Grillo stole her 20th base of the season. Colangelo picked up her eighth win of the season and lowered her season ERA to 1.85.

Catholic softball has remained scorching hot, and are currently riding a 9-game win streak. They are a perfect 8-0 in the Landmark conference, sitting in first place in the standings. The Cards will prepare for a daunting 8-game road trip, starting with Moravian on Saturday. The Greyhounds currently trail Catholic for second place in the conference standings.

Men’s Lacrosse kept their winning streak alive with a 17-6 home victory against Drew last Thursday. Freshman Burke Healy led the team with 6 goals and 1 assist, bringing his team-high season totals to 29 goals and 15 assists. Sophomore Ryan Carcickhoff, junior Cullen Lotz, and senior Steven Dezelic all tallied 3 points, with Dezelic and Lotz scoring 1 goal and assisting 2, and Carickhoff scoring 2 and assisting 1. Sophomore goalkeeper Colton Manorek made 10 saves and was named the Landmark Conference Defensive Athlete of the Week for the third time this season. On Wednesday, the Cards extended their win streak to 8 games with an 18-9 victory at home against Elizabethtown. Sophomore Alejandro Masferrer led the team with 4 goals, while senior Cullen Lotz tallied 3 goals and 3 assists, and Carickhoff and senior Chris McCabe each scored 3 goals each. The Cardinals defeated the Blue Jays for the first time since 2022 and remain undefeated in Landmark Conference play. They will return to action this Saturday, April 11, on the road against Scranton.

Women’s Lacrosse picked up a big Landmark Conference result in a 17-8 road win against Drew last Thursday. Senior Izzy Fiore led the team with 5 goals and 2 assists. Sophomore Henley Bredemann and junior Annie Galarza each tallied 5 points, with Bredemann scoring 3 goals and assisting 2, and Galarza scoring 2 and assisting 3. Sophomore Kelly Bunnick was named the Landmark Conference Defensive Athlete of the Week after recording 5 caused turnovers, 3 ground balls, and 2 draw controls. On Wednesday, Catholic defeated Elizabethtown 17-4 on the road. Senior Lindsay Sawyer scored 4 goals and assisted 2, while Bredemann and junior Maggie Traynor each scored 3 goals. The Cardinals remain undefeated in Landmark Conference play. They will return to action this Saturday, April 11, at home against Scranton.

Men’s Track and Field competed in the Dalton Ebanks Invitational at George Mason over the weekend. In the 400-meter hurdles, junior Emmanuel Loarewaju ran a program third-best 54.95, and freshman Drew Madden ran a program fifth-best 56.30. Sophomore Peter Winter ran a 1:53.43 in the 800 meters, besting his own program sixth-best time. Freshman Michael Brunet recorded a new outdoor personal best in the 5000 meters with a time of 15:21.23, the fifth-best time in program history. On the second day of competition, senior Kendrick DuPree recorded a personal best in the 400 meters with a time of 49.44, the seventh-best time in program history. Freshman Calvin Hernandez’s 10.87 in the 100 meters is the fourth-best time in program history. In the 1500 meters, Brunet recorded another personal best with a time of 3:53.95, the seventh-best time in program history. The Cardinals will return to action at the Susquehanna Multi beginning this Thursday, April 9. They will also compete in the Bison Classic this weekend, beginning on Saturday, April 11.

Women’s Track and Field also competed in the Dalton Ebanks Invitational this past weekend. Freshman Olivia Sobkowicz set a new program record in the 5000 meters with a time of 17:24.82. Junior Laurel McMahon also ran a personal best in the 5000 meters with a time of 17:54.53, a new program third-best time. On the second day of competition, the 4×100-meter relay team, consisting of junior Erin Buckley, sophomore Kortney Clipper, freshman Ainsley Reisman, and senior Sarah Schumacher, ran a 48.46, the second-best time in program history. Clipper set a new program record in the 100 meters with a time of 12.398. Freshman Mya Sampong recorded a new personal best in the 400 meters with a time of 59.41, the eighth-best time in program history. The Cardinals will return to action at the Susquehanna Multi beginning this Thursday, April 9. They will also compete in the Bison Classic this weekend, beginning on Saturday, April 11.

Baseball has gone 2-2 in their last four matchups. On Saturday, the Cards visited Scranton and lost two high-scoring ballgames. The Cards were defeated 10-9 and 11-5, respectively. On Monday, Scranton came down to D.C., and Catholic bounced back with an 11-1 win after 8 innings. Junior outfielder Chase Falcon came through with 4 RBI’s, and junior RHP Luke Cardman claimed his third win of the year after pitching 7 strong innings. On Wednesday, Catholic defeated Juniata 6-3 in a one-game conference clash. Senior outfielder Sammy Burman supplied 2 RBI’s, including a sac fly in the 3rd and a single in the 6th. With these consecutive wins, Catholic has evened their record to 14-14 on the year. The Cards will face Moravian at home this weekend for a crucial three-game conference clash.



For more information on all things Catholic Athletics, visit catholicathletics.com or follow @catholicu_cards on social media.