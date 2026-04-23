Best Songs to Listen to For Every CUA Scenario

Image Courtesy of Catholic University’s HR Website.

By Sam Bergstrom and Lorenzo Maione

Riding the Metro

Sam’s Pick: “Her” by The American Dawn

If I’m being honest, not a lot of songs blend well with a train rumbling and bumbling along noisy tracks. But, for whatever reason, “Her” feels harmonious with the metro. There are distinct guitar and tambourine folk rhythms that mix seamlessly with the singer Isaak Wesley Isbell’s soft voice. Together, these elements complement the speed of the train’s wheels colliding with the track. Between verses, this song features sound effects that make you feel like you’re travelling in time. Who knows? Maybe the next time I listen to this song on the metro, I’ll travel all the way back to 2016.

Lorenzo’s Pick: “Beautiful Stranger” by Laufey



I agree with Sam that not many tracks sound too great on the shaky metro, but this song manages to find a way to create an almost mystical atmosphere when you’re sitting on the blue seats of D.C.’s public transit. This song is perfect for the metro because of its lyrics that describe the moment of seeing the title’s namesake, a “Beautiful Stranger,” on the train and wondering whether or not you should make your move. Laufey’s delicate vocals alongside the soft timbre of the strings transport you from the metro to your own personal fantasy. Suddenly, you’re 40 years into the future, sitting on the porch of your townhouse with the beautiful stranger sitting across from you: the one you were too scared to approach.

Workouts at the Kane

Sam’s Pick: “Swag Surfin” by F.L.Y.

Simply put, this is the ultimate gym hype song. Whether you’re scaling the stairmaster, ripping the bench, or suffering on the squats, you will always want to hit that extra rep listening to Swag Surfin’. The verses are a perfect lead-up to the chorus, the bass is bopping, and the brass instrumentation is poetic. Even though there are no surfboards at the Kane, this upbeat song is a good reminder that going to the gym can be a fun time and not some annoying task.

Lorenzo’s Pick: “Tension” by Sleepy Hollow

If you need a song that will get you in a killer mindset, “Tension” is the one for you. The perfectly timed kicks and emphatic bass get your head bopping from the moment it drops, priming you to hit a personal record amount of reps (PR) you didn’t think was possible. When you’re in the gym, you want to get in the zone to perform, and this song does exactly that.

For Hooping

Sam’s Pick: “No Idea” by Don Toliver

This song may be outdated, but I have a good reason for picking it. Growing up, I made loads of TikTok sports edits with this song. Essentially, I would take NBA players’ highlights and sync them up with “No Idea.” “Feeling like I did too much” is the perfect beat drop for a clutch bucket in some 3v3 runs next to the Kane. It truly makes me feel like I’m D’Angelo Russell in his prime, feeling the ice in my veins on the court, especially at night with those bright lights beaming.

Lorenzo’s Pick: “Feel the Fiyaaaah” by Metro Boomin Feat. A$AP Rocky and Takeoff



This song is so underappreciated, and for me, it is great to have playing when you’re outside hooping on a sunny day. It has a great drum kick that is consistent throughout the track, and when paired with the amazing, soulful sample behind A$AP Rocky’s verse, it creates a song that you can’t help but vibe to. Takeoff’s verse on this song is one of his best features and provides a great addition to the already excellent song. Lastly, Metro Boomin’s production truly makes the song what it is. The orchestrator behind it all, Metro delivers once again and reminds us all why he’s one of the greatest producers of this generation. This song has an uplifting feel that is perfect for having a solid hoop session with your friends.

Dialed-in Study Sessions

Lorenzo’s Pick: “But Beautiful” by Stan Getz & Bill Evans



This selection is very personal to each individual since study music is dependent on what best suits you. In my case, there is nothing better than playing jazz music in the background while studying. This song in particular is one of my favorites because of its laid-back vibe and smooth brushing over the snare drum. When I’m studying, I want something that sounds pleasant, but doesn’t distract me from the task at hand. “But Beautiful” does this exceptionally well.

Sam’s Pick: “Gravity” by John Mayer

When you see tons of work piled onto your desk, it can feel like gravity is really trying to bring you down. Unlike gravity, this song works with you rather than against you when studying. I adore the slow electric guitar riff that complements the simple drum rhythm. To go further, John Mayer has a calm yet passionate tone. He sounds on the verge of being defeated, but will keep on striving for greatness nonetheless. This attitude is exactly what you need when studying for a big exam: “c’mon and keep me where the light is!”

Strolling Around D.C.

Sam’s Pick: “Man I Need” by Olivia Dean

The fast-tempoed and fluid piano in “Man I Need” always has me strutting like I’m SpongeBob heading to the Krusty Krab. This song is appropriate for any walk down the District, no matter what neighborhood you choose to walk through. Listen to this song on repeat, and you might find yourself walking all the way to Maryland or Virginia! Olivia Dean makes me feel important when I listen to this song, and that’s fitting considering we live in the most important city in the world. I love the concrete rhythm of the instrumentals, but also how it stops and picks back up to complement the change of tone in Dean’s vocals. The end of the song ramps up quite a bit, but it still maintains that mellow melody you need for a peaceful walk off campus.

Lorenzo’s Pick: “Life Will Be” by Cleo Sol



I would go as far as to say that this song is not just the best for strolling around D.C., but walking around period! The soft hi-hat and snare drumming combined with Cleo Sol’s smooth, velvety vocals are incredible. These elements build a song that forces a smile, no matter how gloomy your day is. Like many others, my personal favorite part of the song is the chorus; when Cleo lets out that “Oh, life will be,” you just can’t help but feel like you are the main character in a movie. This song is an undeniable feel-good tune, and I could not think of a better pick for going on a casual stroll around the District.