A Cappella Groups Rock the Crowd at Shamrockappella

Image courtesy of Elliana Arnold.

By Griffin Cappiello

This past Friday, Catholic University’s Take Note A Cappella hosted their annual Shamrockappella concert. The event brought together a cappella groups from CUA and other universities in the DMV area for a night of entertaining performances and sensational singing.

Take Note was the first group to take the stage, performing impressive renditions of Lizzy McAlpine’s “Erase Me,” SZA’s “Kill Bill,” and 5 Seconds of Summer’s “No Shame.” George Washington University’s Sons of Pitch was the next group to perform. The all-male group sang “Something to Believe In” by Parachute and “Go or Go Ahead” by Rufus Wainwright. Redline A Cappella was the second group from Catholic University to sing. They performed “What If” by Cody Fry, as well as “Wild Rover” by the Dubliners, a song they sing each year at Shamrockappella.

“The diversity of the groups was really impressive,” Phillip Libanati, a freshman business major and a member of Redline, said. “I was so glad to see the cohesion of the a cappella experience and environment at CUA!”

UMBC’s Mama’s Boys, a crowd favorite, were next to take the stage. They pulled out a highly-entertaining rendition of Linkin Park’s “In the End” and a very engaging version of Bastille’s “Pompeii.”

George Washington University’s Troubadours were the final act before the intermission. They brought the house down with their Divas Medley – consisting of “Telephone” by Lady Gaga and Beyonce, “Please Don’t Stop the Music” by Rihanna, and “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls. They also got the audience singing along to their rendition of “Killing Me Softly With His Song” by Fugees.

“Shamrockappella is such a fun event filled with such talent,” sophomore theology and politics major Caitlin Farley said. “And I’m obsessed!”

During the intermission, Take Note’s all-male and all-female groups each performed a song. Side Note, made up of the men of Take Note, sang “Sh-Boom (Life Could Be A Dream)” by The Chords, while the all-female Spark Note performed “Please Mr. Postman” by The Marvelettes.

After the intermission had ended, UMD’s DaCadence A Cappella performed their ICCA Lineup, which they performed at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella. Washingtones A Cappella, the final group from Catholic University, sang Blondie’s “One Way or Another” and Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.” Treble in Paradise, a group from American University, delivered a performance of Chappell Roan’s “Love Me Anyway” and a highly entertaining rendition of “Where Is My Husband!” by Raye.

Finally, Take Note took the stage for the final performance of the night. They sang “Human Nature” by Michael Jackson and invited Take Note alumni to join them onstage to sing their signature song, “Happy Ending” by MIKA.

“It’s a lot a bit of love,” junior mechanical engineering major and member of Take Note Nick El Choueiry said. “I love this environment, I love seeing people happy with the music.”

This year’s rendition of Shamrockappella was an exciting celebration of high-energy performances, inviting community, and vocal excellence. The many groups that performed were highly entertaining, and the talent on display was incredible. Take Note hosted a brilliant event, and next year’s concert is sure to be just as great!