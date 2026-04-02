2026 MLB Season Starts Off With A Bang

Image Courtesy of MLB.com

By Sam Bergstrom

Major League Baseball’s opening slate of games never fails to bring grand pomp and circumstance to sports fans around the globe. Baseball is officially back, and so are the heroic home runs, fiery fastballs, sensational stat lines, diving defensive plays, and the ballpark hot dogs we all love to devour. Here are some of the most notable outcomes from a plethora of MLB teams’ opening day series.

After unveiling their 2025 championship sign, the Los Angeles Dodgers did battle with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two-time defending champs picked up right where they left off, winning all three games in convincing fashion. Despite a slow start by 2025 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani, newly acquired players Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz said hello to Hollywood during this series. Tucker drove in 2 RBI’s, and Díaz was able to secure 2 saves for the Dodgers. LA’s quest for a three-peat looks promising, and they have started the year with all gas and no breaks.

The Toronto Blue Jays opened their season with a chaotic 3-game sweep against the Athletics. Andres Gimenez delivered an ice-cold walk-off single in Toronto’s 3-2 opening day win. Dylan Cease made his Blue Jays debut the next day and struck out 12 A’s in the process. In Game 2, Toronto came out on top 8-7, thanks to a walk-off single by Ernie Clement in the 11th inning. After back-to-back walk-off wins, Toronto sealed the deal with a 5-2 Game 3 victory. It is safe to say that the reigning AL-Champs are looking to avenge their heartbreaking loss in the 2025 World Series.

To the shock of many, reigning NL CY Young winner Paul Skenes got blitzed to start his season. The New York Mets mounted a 5-run against Skenes, who was taken out after throwing just 37 pitches on opening day. Game 2 featured a back-and-forth defensive battle and ended with a Luis Robert Jr. 3-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th. This was Robert’s first homer as a member of the Mets, and he crushed it in emphatic fashion to left field. The next afternoon, Pittsburgh prevented the sweep, winning 4-3 courtesy of clutch hits by Ryan O’Hearn and Henry Davis in the 10th inning.

The reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal fared far better than his NL counterpart. Against the San Diego Padres, Skubal tossed 6 innings of 3-hit baseball, striking out six Padres while doing so. After their opening day victory, newly acquired pitcher Framber Valdez followed Skubal’s pursuit. Valdez pitched 7 innings, struck out five, and allowed one earned run. Behind this stellar pitching, Detroit comfortably claimed an opening series win against San Diego.

The New York Yankees took care of business at the Bay, sweeping the San Francisco Giants. New York held San Fran scoreless through the first two games; it was not until the bottom of the third in Game 3 that the Giants were able to score their first run of the season. For the Yankees, 2025 AL-MVP Aaron Judge hit 2 home runs back in his hometown. In their subsequent season debuts, starting pitchers Max Fried and Cam Schlittler pitched a combined 11 ⅔ innings, allowed 3 hits, and punched out 12 Giants.

For the Washington Nationals, Joey Weimer surprisingly became the star of the show. Against the Chicago Cubs, Weimer set the tone for the Nats with a solo homer in their opening day game; he then belted a 3-run bomb in Washington’s rubber match victory over Chicago. Weimer has been off to a historic start to the season, reaching base safely in his first 10 appearances. This mark ties Carlos Delgado for the longest on-base streak to start a season in MLB history.

St. Louis Cardinals rookie JJ Wetherholt made his much-anticipated MLB debut, garnering attention as the number 5 overall prospect heading into 2026. In St. Louis’ opening day series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wetherholt did not disappoint. He collected 4 RBI’s across these three games, including a solo homer in his opening day start. In his second career game, Wetherholt hit a heroic walk-off single to right field to send St. Louis to a sensational 6-5 victory.

Cleveland Guardians rookie Chase DeLauter also showed off his powerful prowess, hammering two home runs in his MLB debut against the Seattle Mariners. In their 4-game series split with Seattle, Delauter delivered 4 total dingers. For the Mariners, Emerson Hancock had a beautiful piece of pitching in his season debut; Hancock handily tossed 6 no-hit innings in Seattle’s 8-0 win over Cleveland on March 29.

The Cincinnati Reds rallied for a series win against the Boston Red Sox. After being shut out 3-0 on opening day, the Reds rebounded in a big way in Game 2. In the bottom of the 11th, Dane Meyers sent a single to left field to cement a 6-5 walk-off win; this was Meyer’s first hit as a member of the Reds. In Game 3, Eugenio Suarez scolded a second-deck 3-run homer in the 6th, and the Reds pulled off a tight 3-2 victory to sock Boston.

The Atlanta Braves shut out the Kansas City Royals 6-0 on opening day and were looking to keep it rolling in Game 2. After loading the bases against Carlos Estevez, Dominic Smith broke the 2-2 tie with a walk-off grand slam to seal the deal for Atlanta. With this clutch homer, Smith became the first player in MLB history to hit a walk-off grand slam in a team debut.

The Miami Marlins joined in on the walk-off palooza during their opening series against the Colorado Rockies. Trying to pull off a series sweep, the Marlins were down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth while down 3-2. Rocking their throwback teal uniforms, rookie Owen Caissie walloped a walk-off 2-run homer to right field. Caissie’s shot sent Miami to a 3-0 record for the first time since 2009.

The walk-off hits by Clement, Wetherholt, Meyers, Smith, and Caissie all occurred on Saturday, March 29. Five walk-offs in one day is a great way to say…baseball is back, baby!