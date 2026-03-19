The Most Underrated Films of 2025

Image Courtesy of Luis Zonenberg

By Luis Zonenberg

Now that Oscars season has come to an end, I feel it’s only fitting that we honor some of the films from last year. Instead of ranking some of the best though, I thought it would be better to actually rank some of the more underrated films from last year. The following list showcases a plethora of fun movies that were critically acclaimed but failed to grab much of an audience last year. I feel many of these films were incredibly underrated and deserve another chance from audiences, so let’s take a look at them.

10. Good Fortune

This movie marked the directorial debut of comedian Aziz Anzari, who showcases genuine heart and emotion with the way he handled this film. It’s an uplifting comedy about Keanu Reeves trying his best to be a guardian angel for an average joe like Arj, played by Aziz Ansari. The film showcases the value in the little things in life, and why we shouldn’t take them for granted. It’s a sweet film with themes that might seem a tad bit familiar, but the film offers enough heart and laughs to entertain those in the mood for a cozy watch at home.

9. Paddington in Peru

Considering this was the first Paddington film not helmed by director Paul King, there was some initial hesitation from audiences if this film could capture the magic of the previous films. Thankfully, director Dougal Wilson stepped up to the challenge and delivered another heartwarming adventure that was just as sincere as the first two films. The cast is just as charming as ever and the hilarious hijinks the titular bear endured with the bear family are more than enough reason to check out this film!

8. Novocaine

This was an incredible gem that got swept under the Superhero rug way too fast. While films like Superman and Thunderbolts* were fun and well worth the price of admission, Novocaine deserved just as much love as those flicks. The film offers an action-packed outing with loads of laughs and wonderfully creative violent set-pieces. The real star of the show is Jack Quaid, whose charisma and naivete make him a fun underdog to root for. By far one of the most slept-on films from last year that definitely warrants another shot from audiences everywhere.

Image Courtesy of Twentieth Century Studios

7. Predator: Badlands

The most recent entry in the Predator franchise from director Dan Trachtenburg and the first to be released in theaters since The Predator came out in 2018. The film certainly has its faults, with its lighter tone and scattershot humor, but I was pleasantly surprised at how entertaining this film was from beginning to end. It expanded the scope of the franchise while offering a new perspective on the Yautja species. The film doesn’t skimp on the action either, delivering as much carnage and mayhem as the films prior. It didn’t make a big splash at the box office, which is why I feel both fans and casual moviegoers alike should give it another chance. You won’t regret it!

6. The Bad Guys 2

This was an incredible sequel that got left in the dust with the release of Zootopia 2 and kPop Demon Hunters. The movie builds on top of its predecessor, evolving the characters while expanding the world they inhabit. On top of the incredible animation and good story, the movie is down-right hilarious from beginning to end. Jam-packed with plenty of visual gags and witty lines that will get both children and adults laughing down the aisles. Certainly give this a watch if you haven’t already!

5. The Day the Earth Blew Up

The film was released in very few theaters across the world, and definitely deserved a much wider release considering this is The Looney Tunes we are talking about here! The film incorporates a gorgeous animation style that elevates the silly antics of this story. It serves as a fun vehicle for Porky Pig and Daffy Duck to be as wacky as ever while still delivering on the hilarious hijinks audiences would want to see them endure. This film definitely deserved more love and I urge both fans and casual movie goers to watch this if you haven’t already.

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures

4. 28 Years Later

The latest entry in the 28 Days Later film series reunites Director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland for more zombie carnage than ever before! 28 Years Later does what any great sequel should do: it expands the world while offering some thought-provoking themes that will keep audiences thinking long after the credits start rolling. From the incredible makeup and effects to the phenomenal cast, there is no shortage of thrills to be had. Horror fans are in for a real treat with this one!

3. The Long Walk

One of many Stephen King adaptations from last year, but arguably the most harrowing of the bunch. Director Francis Lawrence crafts an impeccable film, packed with plenty of grisly visuals and timely themes that are more relevant now than ever! The film also features some of the best performances from last year, with Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson’s chemistry providing some real emotional weight that will tug at your heartstrings. This is an amazing film that I would recommend to anyone, especially given the political climate today.

2. Predator: Killer of Killers

This specific entry in the Predator was also directed by Dan Trachtenburg, but unlike Badlands, this one was animated! The film incorporates the visual style of the Spider–verse films, fueling the breakneck pacing as well as the film’s high-octane energy. The film also serves as an anthology as well, showcasing different time periods and how the Yautja species would tackle warriors from each era. It was sent straight to streaming so there probably wasn’t much hope from the studio that this would do well, but I’ll be darned if this didn’t provide a thrilling action-packed outing any Predator fan would enjoy.

Honorable Mentions: Caught Stealing, Drop, Elio, The Running Man, and Wicked: For Good

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

1. Companion

Coming right out of the wintry floodgate at the tail-end of January last year, filmmaker Drew Hancock made his directorial debut with the sci-fi thriller, Companion. The film is a smart, deliciously twisted thriller ripped straight from The Twilight Zone. It tackles various themes of domestic violence and evolution of AI, but in a way that’s wryly funny but surprisingly subtle. The chemistry between the film’s main stars, Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher, are the cherry on top! It’s not surprising that many forgot about this considering how early it was released last year, but I do believe audiences are missing out on one of the most smart and highly entertaining films from last year.