Student-Athlete Spotlight: Charles Connolly

Image courtesy of Ryan Tufford and Catholic Athletics.

By Griffin Cappiello

This past week, I reached out to senior psychology and pre-law philosophy major Charles Connolly III to talk about life as a student-athlete at Catholic University. A member of the men’s swimming and diving team, Charles is a four-time Landmark Conference Champion, a three-time Landmark Conference Diver of the Year, a six-time All-Conference First Team honoree, and a two-time All-Conference Second Team honoree.

Charles began his diving career in high school and continued throughout his time at Catholic. He cited the university’s philosophy program as a big reason he came to CUA, but also said that diving wasn’t his original plan.

“I was not recruited as a diver,” he told me. “I was recruited for track and walked on the dive team. I did not think I was good enough at diving to do it at the collegiate level, but the coaching staff and teammates helped me improve massively.”

From walking onto the diving team to winning the Landmark Conference four years straight, Charles played a significant role in the success of Catholic’s swimming and diving program.

“From my freshman year to my junior year, I won the 1-meter and 3-meter diving at Conference Championships and was awarded Diver of the Year for Landmark three years in a row,” Charles said. “I also had Academic All-District for two years.”

Charles’s success was a result of his hard work — but it can’t all be done alone. He credits his coaches and teammates for helping him become the student-athlete he is today.

“Courtenay Miller was the best coach I have ever had, and he is a great role model,” Charles told me. “Also, my captain, roommate, and friend, Jack Walsh, has been a great supporter through all the ups and downs of diving.”

Charles walked me through a day in his life as a student-athlete, which he said looks fairly similar to the normal day of a student. He has practice for two hours a day, and his Saturdays are typically taken up with meets.

I asked Charles if he had any fun facts about his life outside of school and athletics.

“I was the school mascot for a day, I used to be in rodeos, and I am a fourth-degree Knight of Columbus,” he offered.

After graduation, Charles plans to stay at Catholic University for a year to earn his MA in psychology, with hopes of obtaining a Psy.D. in the future.

“From there, I’ll go wherever God takes me,” he said.

Charles’s accomplishments throughout his four years at Catholic are beyond impressive. His presence on campus — and on the diving board — will certainly be missed, but we wish him nothing but the best for the future.