Scream 7 is Equal Parts Brilliant and Stupid 

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

By Luis Zonenberg

Halloween arrived early this year, with Paramount Pictures releasing a brand new horror film to kick off the Spring festivities. Following some turbulent production troubles, the highly anticipated Scream 7 has finally arrived! Many fans have been speculating about who the killer could be this time around, especially since fan-favorite Matthew Lillard was confirmed to be reprising his role as Stu Macher from the original film. With the film already pulling in record numbers at the box office, I feel it’s time to take a look and see if it was truly worth the wait.

The story focuses on Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) having settled into her new life in Pine Grove, Indiana, with her husband, Mark (Joel McHale). Sidney is at odds with her 17-year-old daughter, Tatum (Isabel May), who is suffering from stage fright with her upcoming high school play. It doesn’t help that her rambunctious lifestyle reminds Sidney of her teenage years, prompting her to become increasingly overprotective of Tatum.

Things soon take a turn for the worse when Sidney gets a call from someone claiming to be the late Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard)! With this, Ghostface reemerges in town, and his eyes are fixed on Tatum! This new threat even forces the return of reporter Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), traveling down with her news team to determine if Stu is really alive after all this time. With the town on lockdown, Sidney and Gale work together to unmask Ghostface before he can get to Tatum.

The film features a great premise and, for the most part, the writers take great advantage of it. They have fun playing into all the theories and speculation surrounding Stu’s death, even utilizing the emergence of A.I. as a possible reason for Stu’s return. The addition of Sidney raising a daughter amidst all this chaos is fantastic, and felt like the obvious next step for her character. All of this blended well for a good portion of the film, maintaining a fast-paced momentum that keeps you thoroughly engaged the entire time.

Where the film ultimately fails, though, is in the last act, with a ludicrous ending that’s more headscratching than satisfying. This part especially reeks of the massive creative retooling following the 2023 Writers Strike, making it seem like they randomly pulled it out of the hat with no real reasoning behind it. This part really robs the film of some of its merits, making it all the more underwhelming as the film continued.

The cast did their best—considering the assignment at hand—with Neve Campbell easily slipping back into her character. She maintains the grit and charm of Sidney while grounding herself in a new reality that feels appropriate for Sidney in this stage of life. Isabel May proved to be a great addition to the cast, having great chemistry with Campbell. Matthew Lillard was certainly a highlight here, having an absolute blast chewing up the scenery whenever he popped up on-screen. The rest of the cast felt shoehorned in, though, with supporting actors like Mason Gooding, McKenna Grace, and Jasmin Savoy Brown failing to leave much of an impression.

The cinematography was top-notch,, amping up the intensity and adding more emotional moments to the film. Director Kevin Williamson cleverly utilized it in a way that paid homage to the original films while employing modern techniques to make the action-packed moments kinetic and grisly. Williamson’s direction elevated the violence to a new level,, showcasing some of the most brutal yet creative kills the franchise ever seen!

Original Scream composer Marco Beltrami returned to compose the music here, and his presence was certainly felt. He continues to strike a fine balance between melancholy and horror, mixing the music in a way that stays true to the heart of the franchise. He utilizes earlier themes and combines them with new tunes, making the atmosphere fit the appropriate tone for each scene. Beltrami certainly made the film memorable with his superb soundtrack.

The VFX were sleek and stylish, blending in seamlessly with the practical effects and realistic setting. The CGI was used sparingly to amplify not only the ferocity of each kill, but also drive up the tension whenever Sidney or Tatum aimed their guns at Ghostface. This effective approach made the film feel more believable while staying true to the tone of the earlier films, even if at times the more violent set pieces felt a little too excessive.

Ultimately, the movie has fun with its core premise, with the writers using it to craft a truly compelling mystery. What it fails at, though, is delivering a compelling twist that feels both logical and satisfying. The film is very enjoyable to watch, but the ending will certainly leave fans wanting more. Amping up the tension and the nostalgia factor, Scream 7 might entertain die-hard fans but probably won’t draw in any newcomers.

Scream 7 is now playing in theaters.

Rating: ★★ ½ of five